Marietta, OH

WTAP

Obituary: Rutter, Steven K.

Steven K. Rutter, 69, of Marietta, passed away at home on November 30, 2022. He was born in Marietta, a son of Joseph E. Rutter, Sr., and Marie Barnhart. Stevan was a retired mechanic. On August 31, 1980, he married Susan J. Beaver, who preceded him in death on November...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Potter, Patricia

Patricia Potter,75, of Marietta, passed away on November 30, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Rhoades, Patty Lou

Patty Lou Rhoades, 72, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic. Patty was born March 4, 1950, in Spencer, West Virginia, to Martha “Mert” Miller Davis. She graduated from Warren High School in 1968. She married Gary Rhoades on May 18, 1971. Patty...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Harold Eugene

Harold Eugene Smith, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 30, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice. He was born September 30, 1936, in Gay, WV, the son of the late Ralph Edward and Glada Irene Riddle Smith. Harold will be...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,

Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him. Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio. He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly)...
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Markle, Michael

Michael Markle, 78, of Harrisville, passed away November 30, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
HARRISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, Russell Dee

Russell Dee Cottrell “Dee Pap,” 85, of Shock, went home to be with the Lord and his “Angel” Etta Macil (Rogers) Cottrell on November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on Frozen Run, Nicut, WV, on February 14, 1937, the son of the late Ezra and Ellen Sawlyers Cottrell.
SHOCK, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.

Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl

Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff. He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder

Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter, F.A.A.D, and former Captain in the United States Army, 83, passed away November 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest loved ones, just as he wished. Joe, affectionally known as “Doc,” was born July 7, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.V., to the later Andrew C....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mohr, Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker

Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker Mohr, 96, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022, in Parkersburg. She was born October 3, 1926, a daughter of the late Spence Adams and Nellie Vaughn. Geraldine worked in Production at Viscose and Fenton Art Glass. She was an...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services. The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm;...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday. Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need. Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus. Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot...
PARKERSBURG, WV

