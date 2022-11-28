Patrick Donald Amrine, 76, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Patrick was born on October 22, 1946, to Frank B. Amrine Jr. and Virginia (Murray) Amrine in Marietta, Ohio. After Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in 1964, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most of his career was spent in sales at The Airolite Company in Marietta and later as an educator in business and mentor for local small businesses.

