ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald

Patrick Donald Amrine, 76, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Patrick was born on October 22, 1946, to Frank B. Amrine Jr. and Virginia (Murray) Amrine in Marietta, Ohio. After Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in 1964, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most of his career was spent in sales at The Airolite Company in Marietta and later as an educator in business and mentor for local small businesses.
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Rutter, Steven K.

Steven K. Rutter, 69, of Marietta, passed away at home on November 30, 2022. He was born in Marietta, a son of Joseph E. Rutter, Sr., and Marie Barnhart. Stevan was a retired mechanic. On August 31, 1980, he married Susan J. Beaver, who preceded him in death on November...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Potter, Patricia

Patricia Potter,75, of Marietta, passed away on November 30, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl

Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff. He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hutson, Rosie Elizabeth

Rosie Elizabeth Hutson, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Glenn H. and Irene (Gibson) Davis. She was a homemaker and attended the Church of God. She is survived by eight children Betty Mackey;...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services. The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm;...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.

Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, Russell Dee

Russell Dee Cottrell “Dee Pap,” 85, of Shock, went home to be with the Lord and his “Angel” Etta Macil (Rogers) Cottrell on November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on Frozen Run, Nicut, WV, on February 14, 1937, the son of the late Ezra and Ellen Sawlyers Cottrell.
SHOCK, WV
WTAP

Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need. Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus. Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive. Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year. They have 15 stands around Wood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

USPS celebrates Operation Santa for the 110th year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation Santa is taking place for the 110th year. The event held by the USPS allows children in need to send Christmas lists to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. The letter will be picked up and posted and a letter adopter will buy...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners came to belpre to discuss ways in which to improve both the county and city. The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of data looking into many areas of both Washington County and Belpre. Some of the data is showing that not only...
BELPRE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy