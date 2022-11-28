ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gusty winds overnight caused power outages across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting 7,560 customers without power as of noon Thursday. Versant is reporting 4,311 customers without power. CMP posted on Facebook that they expect to have most customers’ power restored Thursday night. Versant...
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
HILLSBORO, NH
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid

Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
DEER ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Prison Inmate passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In August 2021, Carney was...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line

We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy