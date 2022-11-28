Read full article on original website
Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
GSMNP wants public input on several proposed major changes to Laurel Falls Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The National Park Service is asking for people to weigh in as it prepares an environmental assessment for the proposed Laurel Falls Trail management plan in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, the park is seeking public...
'Build With Us' | TDOT proposes 'Public-Private Partnerships' to address future congestion issues in state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is facing three major challenges in coming years: congestion on state roads, longer times to complete projects and fewer workers in its ranks. It explained the issues and proposed solutions in a...
10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WMTW
Maine BMVs only open for scheduled appointments on Tuesday following 'serious threat'
AUGUSTA, Maine — Only those with scheduled appointments will be able to visit the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle branch offices Tuesday following a threat received over the phone, officials say. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: BMV now taking appointments online. Officials did not specify what the threat was but do...
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gusty winds overnight caused power outages across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting 7,560 customers without power as of noon Thursday. Versant is reporting 4,311 customers without power. CMP posted on Facebook that they expect to have most customers’ power restored Thursday night. Versant...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
whdh.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Man found safe in Virginia after Silver Alert issued in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): The TBI said Thomas Owen Houston was found safe in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday after a Silver Alert was issued for him overnight. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man. Thomas...
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs. The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee. Mills intends...
Knox Co. grand jury indicts NJ company of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A company located around 700 miles away from Knoxville, in New Jersey, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury. Alpha Shredding Group is accused of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters. Prosecutors said the company illegally received more than $200,000 and a...
NECN
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid
Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
wabi.tv
Maine State Prison Inmate passes away
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In August 2021, Carney was...
WBIR
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 | 'Tripledemic' driving a national wave of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three different viruses are driving a national trend of sickness — RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Some experts are calling it a "tripledemic," and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said around 78% of hospital beds across the nation are being used. In...
An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line
We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
