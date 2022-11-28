College Football Coach Fired On Monday After Finishing 5-7 This Season

Western Michigan Broncos logo © Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos on Monday announced a shake-up in leadership.

Specifically, that head coach Tim Lester would not be returning to the program.

Under Lester's stewardship, the Broncos tallied a 37-32 record from 2017 through the 2022 season. While maintaining a record north of .500, things soured in Lester's final season leading WMU. The team finished with a 5-7 record, including key losses down the stretch to the Ohio Bobcats, Bowling Green Falcons, and Northern Illinois Huskies.

The program's press release indicates this departure was completed on civil terms. Western Michigan Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae was not disparaging of Lester, and the program gave Lester a chance to offer his thoughts on his impending exit.

"First, I am disappointed that I won't get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future," Lester said. "It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo Area Community."

The news comes as a surprise to some due to timing. As Tony Paul of The Detroit News pointed out, the program had tendered Lester a two-year extension earlier in the season.

One would have to assume that Lester will be an appealing option in the head coaching or quarterbacks coach market. A former QB at the collegiate and Arena Football League level, Lester is still just 45 years old and boasts a coaching resume spanning Syracuse, Purdue, and the aforementioned Western Michigan.