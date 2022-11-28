Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo
Repairs to the water infrastructure have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo County farm shouldn’t be surprised violations leading to enforcement, township says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — One day prior to a Comstock Township farm being forced to cease commercial operations over multiple zoning issues, township officials say the farm’s owners shouldn’t be surprised by the enforcement action being taken. In a lengthy statement outlining its point of view in...
South Haven beach may switch to double red flags when closed to swimming
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – When the Lake Michigan conditions became dangerous in South Haven, a single red flag with a white “no swimming” illustration has warned people to stay out of the water. A new warning could be in place this summer. If approved by city leaders,...
Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
Large sinkhole closes major downtown Grand Rapids street
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A major street in downtown Grand Rapids has closed due to a large sinkhole. Fulton Street between Ottawa and Ionia avenues is closed Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, due to a 13-foot-deep sinkhole that developed in the roadway in front of the Van Andel Arena. The...
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Kalamazoo County Christmas tree farm, hard cider company being shut down over zoning issue
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A zoning issue and an order from a Kalamazoo County District Court magistrate is prompting a Kalamazoo County farm to shut down during one of its busiest times of year. On a normal year, when the first week of December hits, Soil Friends Hard Cider...
New traffic equipment coming to U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids will warn drivers of crashes, delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A road project is in the works along U.S. 131 that, once completed, will give motorists a heads up about potential crashes or roadblocks before running into them. The bonus, for drivers at least, is when work begins on the $1.75 million project, it shouldn’t...
Timeline to purchase Grand Rapids amphitheater property being extended by arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority that wants to build a 12,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is giving itself more time before it purchases the nearly 12-acre city-owned site where the venue is expected to be built. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) was expected...
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
East- and westbound lanes of M-60 closed at Anderson Road for crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes of M-60 are closed at Anderson Road for a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatch confirmed the crash was called in at 5:25 p.m. Friday evening.
I-94 interchange project in Kalamazoo delayed by several months
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A major project on I-94 in Kalamazoo is expected to take several additional months before completion. Originally expected to be finished this month, the highway interchange project’s updated timeline extends well into 2023. The $87 million project to widen I-94 and build a redesigned interchange to...
DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
Battle Creek police chief Jim Blocker will retire in 2023
Battle Creek police chief Jim Blocker has announced he is retiring at the start of next year.
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
MSP: Benton Twp. search warrant turns up 'black market' pot, stolen firearm
A Benton Harbor man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Benton Township on Thursday.
