ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Patriots-Bills news, notes, and fun facts

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTLA1_0jQ0cLnS00

Sports Final: Is Thursday night vs. Bills a must-win for Patriots? 05:36

BOSTON -- For the first time in team history, the Patriots are playing on back-to-back Thursday nights. It will finish up a grueling stretch of three games over a 12-day stretch for New England.

Their Week 13 opponent -- the Buffalo Bills -- are also coming off a Thursday game, though they got to play the early window on Thanksgiving. And the Bills are coming off a 28-25 win in Detroit, whereas New England is looking to bounce back after a 33-26 loss at the hands of the Vikings in Minnesota.

While the Bills improved to 8-3 to keep pace with the Dolphins in the AFC East, the Patriots dropped to 6-5 and into last place in the division. It's a pretty big game in Foxboro on Thursday night, as the Patriots could essentially be playing for their playoff lives.

"We know we're going to need to play our best game and that's what we're going to prepare to do this week," Bill Belichick said Sunday.

It wasn't too long ago that the Patriots absolutely dominated the Bills, winning 15 straight against their AFC East foe. They would casually sweep the season series without batting an eye, usually crushing the Bills like they were a folding table at a Buffalo tailgate. But things have changed a bit since Tom Brady left town and Josh Allen took over the Buffalo offense, with the Bills winning four of the last five matchups, including last postseason's 47-17 drubbing in the AFC Wild Card round. The one game that the Patriots won against the Bills last season came on a blustery night in Buffalo when throwing the ball wasn't really an option, which played right into New England's run-heavy approach.

Can the Patriots get back to their winning ways against the Bills with their season on the line? Here is everything you need to know heading into the crucial Week 13 matchup.

Game Notes

  • This week is the 126th meeting between the Patriots and the Bills, with New England owning a 77-47-1 edge in the series. Those 77 wins are New England's highest win total against any opponent.
  • The Patriots have won 36 of the previous 44 matchups between the two teams. New England won 15 straight over Buffalo from 2003-2010, which included seven straight series sweeps.
  • The Patriots are 39-23 against the Bills at home, including 16-4 at Gillette Stadium.
  • This will be the third time that New England plays two Thursday night games in the same season. The Patriots won both of their Thursday night games in 2015 and went 1-1 in 2017.
  • We'll see plenty of "Pat Patriot" on Thursday night as it's another throwback week for the Patriots. That's great news if you believe their uniforms dictate the outcome of the game, since New England is 7-0 at home when wearing their red throwback unis.
  • The Patriots enter Week 13 with 37 sacks, good for the second-most in the NFL behind the 45 sacks by the Cowboys defense. New England is on pace for 57 sacks this season, which would be tied for the third-most in franchise history.
  • The Bills rank second in the NFL in both total offense (415.9 yards per game) and points per game (28.1). The Patriots rank 21st in total offense (325.9) and 18th in points (21.9).
  • The Buffalo defense is pretty great as well, ranking fifth in the NFL at 18.1 points allowed per game. The Patriots' defense ranks sixth at 18.4 points allowed per game.
  • Both teams are a plus-1 in turnover differential heading into their Week 13 tilt. Buffalo ranks second in the NFL with 20 takeaways (New England has 18), while also ranking second with 19 giveaways. The Patriots have turned the ball over 17 times this season.
  • In their previous two meetings -- Week 16 of last season at Gillette Stadium and the Wild Card game in Buffalo -- the Patriots did not force a single punt from the Bills.

Players Notes

  • Thursday night will be the 200th game for safety Devin McCourty , which will make him just the sixth player to play in that many games for the New England Patriots.
  • McCourty has 39 career takeaways and needs just one more to move into a ty for third place on the franchise's all-time list with Ty Law.
  • Matthew Judon currently leads the NFL with 13 sacks, and is on pace for 20 on the season.
  • Mac Jones passed for a career-high 382 yards in Thursday's loss to the Vikings.
  • Jones had touchdown passes of 34 yards and 37 yards against Minnesota, his first two-touchdown game of the season. He had four passes that went for 30 or more yards, the most he's had in one game for his career.
  • Nick Folk has 407 points with the Patriots entering the game, and can move into seventh place on New England's all-time scoring list (passing Stanley Morgan) with just two points against the Bills.
  • Folk is tied with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker for the NFL lead with 24 field goals this season. The veteran is on pace for 37 field goals this season, which would set a new career-high for Folk.
  • Folk has made 57 consecutive attempts from under 40 yards, with his last miss from that distance coming in Oct. of 2017. Tucker owns the NFL record for consecutive makes from under 40 yards with 70.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson has been a steady target out of the backfield all season, ranking third in the NFL in receptions by a running back (50) and fourth in receiving yards by a running back (359).
  • Patriots rookie Marcus Jones ranks first in the NFL with 680 total return yards, picking up 294 return yards on punts and 386 kickoff return yards. Jones is second in the NFL with both a 25.7 kickoff return average and a 15.5 punt return average.

Connections

  • Patriots offensive lineman Conor McDermott played for the Bills from 2017-19.
  • Ryan Wendell , who played on the New England offensive line from 2008-15, is currently Buffalo's assistant offensive line coach. He was New England's right guard when the team won Super Bowl XLIX.
  • As for local ties, Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano and tight end Tommy Sweeney both attended Boston College. Bills safeties coach Jim Salgado coached at Boston College and Northeastern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff

December is here, and with it comes the best slate of NFL games that we've seen in quite awhile. All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson's return in Houston, though the game itself is something of a mismatch. Better games should unfold throughout the day. The seemingly unstoppable Dolphins offense travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers' dominating defense (plus, pupil vs. master with Mike McDaniel going against Kyle Shanahan!). Mike White and the Jets have a chance to prove themselves and improve their playoff standing against the NFC-leading Vikings in Minnesota. And two alpha quarterbacks meet up when Joe Burrow's Bengals host Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Patriots stat after ugly Bills loss

The New England Patriots came into Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a huge chance to make a statement in the AFC East. Instead, they came out extremely flat offensively and suffered an embarrassing 24-10 loss, which has been a troubling trend against Buffalo as of late. This...
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks

Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Boston

Mac Jones' sideline outburst caught on broadcast vs. Bills

BOSTON -- Thursday night was a rough one for everyone involved with the Patriots. Frustrations are bound to boil over in such moments.One such instance from quarterback Mac Jones was caught on camera by the Prime Video broadcast, and a clip of a brief outburst from Jones aired during the postgame show on Thursday night.In the clip, Jones appears to be shouting, "Throw the [bleeping] ball! The [bleeping] quick game sucks!" Initially, internet lip readers believed that Jones said that the "running game" sucked. But with the video spreading quickly on social media, Jones was asked about the moment in his...
CBS Boston

Four Ups, Four Downs (or more) from Pats' loss to Bills

BOSTON -- The Patriots did not beat the Bills on Thursday night. They didn't really come close, either.Despite taking a 7-3 lead into the second quarter, the Patriots were outclassed for most of the night by the Bills, who won their third straight game at Gillette Stadium, this time by a 24-10 final.There wasn't a whole lot in the way of positives for the Patriots. And there were plenty of negatives. So the "Four Ups, Four Downs" portion of the program might be a bit imbalanced this week.But, hey, let's start with the good news.FOUR UPSUp: The Defense Made Buffalo...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon creates some cap space for Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are going to need a monster performance out of Matthew Judon on Thursday night if they want to beat the Buffalo Bills. But the NFL's sack leader has already given the team a bit of a financial boost ahead of the AFC East showdown.The red-sleeved menace has reportedly restructured his contract with New England, creating just over $2.2 million in cape space for the Patriots the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Judon's restructure gives the Patriots a little more breathing room for the rest of the season, and could lead to another smaller contract extension for someone else. Earlier this week, the Patriots gave linebacker Jahlani Tavai a two-year, $4.4 million extension. Judon is currently in the second year of the four-year, $54 million deal he signed with New England last offseason. He leads the NFL with 13 heading into Thursday night's game with the Bills.WBZ-TV gets you ready for the Patriots-Bills clash with a special Thursday night edition of Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Bills are done at Gillette Stadium, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

BOSTON -- Antonio Brown is in serious trouble with the law. Again.An arrest warrant has been issued against the former NFL receiver on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The warrant is for an incident on Nov. 28 with the mother of his children, according to Fox13 in Tampa.In 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to felony battery charges and received two years of probation. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through that season after serving an eight-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.Brown won a Super Bowl with...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bills Week 13 predictions

BOSTON -- The real football season begins after Thanksgiving. And for the Patriots, the stretch run really kicks off with a whopper of a game on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.Coming off a tough loss on Thanksgiving, the 6-5 Patriots now will get back to work against the 8-3 Buffalo Bills.Once the punching bag of Tom Brady and the Patriots, the Bills have turned the tables in a significant way, beating the Patriots in four of their last five meetings. That includes a 47-17 whooping in last year's playoffs, and a 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium a month earlier. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Forecasting the outcome of each NFL Week 13 game

It’s December, which meteorologically speaking means the end of hurricane season and the onset of winter. For those of us in the Great Lakes, it’s been a mostly pleasant autumn. My grass is still green even though it’s too blustery (currently 29 degrees with 22 mph wind right off Lake Michigan) to go out and enjoy it.
The Comeback

Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense has struggled recently, averaging just 15.3 points over the last three games. And while the team is trying to improve its offensive production, Bill Belichick revealed one reason why it’s been difficult to improve the offense consistently. As Bill Belichick explains, making overall improvements to the Read more... The post Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Boston

WATCH: Marcus Jones scores touchdown on offense vs. Bills

BOSTON -- Two weeks ago, the NFL got its official introduction to speedy rookie Marcus Jones, when he took a punt return to the house in the final minute of the fourth quarter to lift the Patriots to a win over the Jets.On Thursday night against the Bills, the rookie said hello to anyone who might have missed that introduction two weeks ago.Primarily a returner and defensive player, Jones did play a bit on offense in college. And on Thursday night, the Patriots utilized him on offense for the first time all season.It worked immediately.One play after Nelson Agholor was in the right place to recover a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble, Jones lined up in the left slot on a second-and-5 near midfield. Mac Jones took a shotgun snap and immediately fired a pass to Jones.From there, Jones showed his high-level field vision as well as his speed, as he was off to the races for a touchdown.It was Jones' first offensive snap of the season, and it immediately resulted in a touchdown to put the Patriots up 7-3.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy