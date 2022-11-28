Read full article on original website
Related
US Star Midfielder Christian Pulisic On Track for Saturday vs. Netherlands
According to ESPN.com, United States midfielder Christian Pulisic is on track to play as his team prepares for Saturday’s World Cup Round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands. Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic contusion suffered in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran, in which the 24-year-old scored the lone...
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
How USA’s World Cup Odds Shifted Heading Into Match Vs. Netherlands
The United States men’s national team advanced to the Round of 16 on Tuesday, and there is growing belief on Gregg Berhalter’s young squad. The U.S. beat Iran, 1-0, in its final Group B match and will take on Group A winner Netherlands on Saturday. The statuses of forwards Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic are up in the air, but bettors are high on a deep run.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That's what the games' organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha.
USA Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV
The United States men’s national team has a chance to accomplish a feat it hasn’t obtained in two decades Saturday. The Americans haven’t reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since 2002, and can get back to the stage given a winning result against Netherlands in Round of 16 action.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv says ‘sick’ packages sent to its embassies following letter bomb in Madrid
Ukraine’s foreign minister says 17 diplomatic missions have now received suspicious packages
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0