How USA’s World Cup Odds Shifted Heading Into Match Vs. Netherlands

The United States men’s national team advanced to the Round of 16 on Tuesday, and there is growing belief on Gregg Berhalter’s young squad. The U.S. beat Iran, 1-0, in its final Group B match and will take on Group A winner Netherlands on Saturday. The statuses of forwards Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic are up in the air, but bettors are high on a deep run.
CNN

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
USA Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The United States men’s national team has a chance to accomplish a feat it hasn’t obtained in two decades Saturday. The Americans haven’t reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since 2002, and can get back to the stage given a winning result against Netherlands in Round of 16 action.
