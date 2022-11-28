ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Western Michigan fires football coach Tim Lester

By Joseph Buczek
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6ncd_0jQ0c1EB00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Western Michigan fired football coach Tim Lester on Monday after six seasons with the program.

A former WMU quarterback, Lester became the school's 16th football coach on Jan. 13, 2017. He led the Broncos to a 37-32 overall record and three bowl game appearances.

The Broncos went 5-7 in 2022.

"The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football.  It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program," said WMU Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae in a statement. "Western Michigan University can set the standard for football in the MAC, which in turn will position us for success in the new and evolving college football landscape. We will immediately embark on a search to welcome a leader that shares this aspirational vision."

"First, I am disappointed that I won't get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future. I want to thank Al Molde and his staff for recruiting me here in 1995. I want to thank Bill Cubit for hiring me as an assistant in 2005.  And finally, I would like to thank Kathy Beauregard and President John Dunn for giving me the opportunity to lead this program six years ago", said Lester.

"It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo Area Community. I am also grateful for the dedicated group of loyal supporters that have been consistently behind our program.

Most importantly, I am proud of the resolve shown by our players and staff. To each and every one of them that gave their all for this program in the last 6 years, I love you and will support you in every possible way."

Prior to returning to WMU in 2017, Lester previously served as head coach at NCAA Division II Saint Joseph's (Ind.) College and NCAA Division III Elmhurst (Ill.) University. He also made coaching stops at North Central (Ill.) College, Syracuse and Purdue.

"Coach Lester is a cherished WMU alumnus who has been a part of some of the most successful football seasons in our history, both as a student-athlete and as a coach," said Bartholomae. "He has represented Bronco Nation with integrity and with class, and he will always be welcomed in Kalamazoo and in our campus community.  I am thankful for our year working together and will be rooting him on in his future successes."

WMU says it will partner with Glenn Sugiyama of DHR Global and immediately begin a national coaching search.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Discussions on improving beach safety and bringing back lifeguards have resumed in some towns along Lake Michigan after a deadly summer of drownings.

(CBS DETROIT) - Drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022 top the 100-victims mark. In a previous story, CBS Detroit talked about Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald who both drowned in South Haven and heard their parents' grief and determination to stop drownings from happening again. "I'm just heartbroken," said Stephen Ernster, father of Kory Ernster."If your newscast saves one person. Not that it's going to make up for what we've lost, but people need to know" said Lisa MacDonald, mother of Emily MacDonald.Both Ernster and Lisa MacDonald said lifeguards would have made the difference, and they hoped to see guards...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy