Angels News: Hunter Renfroe is Excited to Play With Superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

By Ryan Menzie
 5 days ago

The new Angel is looking forward to being around greatness next season.

The Angels' aggressive offseason continued when they acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers . The new addition added depth in the outfield, and rounded out a pretty scary lineup that features Shohei Ohtani , Mike Trout , Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward and more.

Renfroe was very excited to be in a lineup that features that kind of talent, but even more eager to get to be around the greatness that is Ohtani and Trout every single day.

"It’s very exciting to be able to witness greatness every day and see those guys play, even on other side," Renfroe said. "It’s fun to watch them play and stuff. So just to be on the same field as them and learn from guys like that and see what their daily routines are, it’s pretty special."

It's always important to have some protection behind the stars in your lineup, and that's exactly what Renfroe is going to add.

In 2022, Renfroe hit 29 home runs and 72 RBIs on a .255 batting average. And next year, he'll get the opportunity to hit behind two guys no one wants to pitch to. He knows that having high level players of their caliber makes it easier on the rest of the lineup.

"Obviously it takes a little pressure off every player to be on the field with those guys and watch them do what they do, and just kind of be a piece to the puzzle and just help them be great," Renfroe said."

It's nice to see how well Renfroe understands his role for the 2023 season . It seems like he'll fit in just perfectly with a roster that already looks much better than it did in 2022.

