Loris, SC

Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
MURRELLS INLET, SC
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
LONGS, SC
Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
Crews battling large fire in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Marion Fire Rescue units are battling a large outside fire Wednesday near the 1200 block of South Main Street, according to officials. Fire officials said "this is an active incident. Please avoid this area and allow responders a safe working space." No additional information is...
MARION, SC
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
FEMA specialists canvassing Horry, Georgetown, Charleston Counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — FEMA specialists are going door to door in communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian. They're helping people apply for assistance, and providing information about federal and state resources. Federal relief is available for people in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties. Nikki Campbell with FEMA...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
FLORENCE, SC
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
MURRELLS INLET, SC

