MARLBORO CO. (S.C.) — Candice Munnerlyn Nicholson said there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't think of her daughter and the baby she was carrying. Curniyal Jackon, 20, and the baby she was carrying died last month in a crash on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community in Marlboro County.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO