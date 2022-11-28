Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
wpde.com
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
wpde.com
Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
wpde.com
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
wpde.com
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
wpde.com
SC State representative wants something done about higher gas prices in his county
GEORGETOWN CO. (S.C.) — A South Carolina representative is raising concerns about gas prices in Georgetown. Representative Carl Anderson, who represents Georgetown county, says the county sees the highest prices along the grand strand -- time after time. According to AAA, a tank of regular gas is about $3.17...
wpde.com
Crews battling large fire in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Marion Fire Rescue units are battling a large outside fire Wednesday near the 1200 block of South Main Street, according to officials. Fire officials said "this is an active incident. Please avoid this area and allow responders a safe working space." No additional information is...
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. mother who lost loved ones in deadly crash wants road safety study done
MARLBORO CO. (S.C.) — Candice Munnerlyn Nicholson said there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't think of her daughter and the baby she was carrying. Curniyal Jackon, 20, and the baby she was carrying died last month in a crash on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community in Marlboro County.
wpde.com
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
wpde.com
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to relocate in Myrtle Beach after outgrowing old space
MYRTLE BEACH (S.C.) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake bar announced Thursday the store will be relocated. In a Facebook post, the store says that its first and hub location will no longer be located or affiliated with the 810 Billiards & Bowling in the Market Common as of March 2023.
wpde.com
FEMA specialists canvassing Horry, Georgetown, Charleston Counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — FEMA specialists are going door to door in communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian. They're helping people apply for assistance, and providing information about federal and state resources. Federal relief is available for people in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties. Nikki Campbell with FEMA...
wpde.com
South Carolina VA Office addresses veterans' concerns over claim process
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Amber Carlson is an Air Force veteran who lives in Little River. Her experience with Veterans Affairs, hasn't been what she expected while in service. "There's a lot of stuff that's messed up," Carlson said. She was among the group of Grand Strand vets...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
wpde.com
'Team Brad & Dragon'; North Myrtle Beach community helps get man & his dog off the streets
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The North Myrtle Beach community worked together to change one man and his dog's life. Together, they got the duo, Brad and his dog Dragon, off the streets in just three weeks. After brad's wife died from cancer, he said he fell into...
wpde.com
Caretaker caused 'severe visible injuries' to vulnerable adult in Florence Co.: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A caretaker in Florence County has been charged with abuse and neglect. Falicia Ann B. Scott was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury, according to a report.
wpde.com
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
Comments / 0