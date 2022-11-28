Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Mississippi Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 21-28)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Nov 14-Nov. 20 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 28. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Darius Dampier, Mendenhall

Rushed 29 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Stone.

Dante Dowdell, Picayune

Rushed 25 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Gautier.

Marcus Flowers, Charleston

Rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Eupora.

Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo

Completed 18 of 37 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns in a 41-32 loss to Starkville.

Anthony Little, Noxubee County

Caught 13 passes for 200 yards with three touchdowns in a 52-51 overtime win over Amory.

Lester Miller, Brandon

Caught seven passes or 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over Ocean Springs.

Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh

Rushed 11 times for 153 yards with three touchdowns and recorded six tackles on defense in a 42-6 win over Hazlehurst.

Dylan Rowsey, Biggersville

Caught five passes for 66 yards and one touchdown and had 12 tackles on defense in a 24-8 loss to McEvans.