ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Mississippi Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 21-28)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOPEp_0jQ0Zoaa00

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Nov 14-Nov. 20 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 28. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Darius Dampier, Mendenhall

Rushed 29 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Stone.

Dante Dowdell, Picayune

Rushed 25 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Gautier.

Marcus Flowers, Charleston

Rushed 17 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Eupora.

Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo

Completed 18 of 37 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns in a 41-32 loss to Starkville.

Anthony Little, Noxubee County

Caught 13 passes for 200 yards with three touchdowns in a 52-51 overtime win over Amory.

Lester Miller, Brandon

Caught seven passes or 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over Ocean Springs.

Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh

Rushed 11 times for 153 yards with three touchdowns and recorded six tackles on defense in a 42-6 win over Hazlehurst.

Dylan Rowsey, Biggersville

Caught five passes for 66 yards and one touchdown and had 12 tackles on defense in a 24-8 loss to McEvans.

Comments / 1

Related
Scorebook Live

Milton's Ben Reaves voted SBLive Georgia Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Milton head coach Ben Reaves, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Coach of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans. Reaves was a near unanimous choices with more than 5,500 votes and 99.8% of all votes cast in our state-wide poll. In his first-year head with the Eagles, ...
MILTON, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 1

The first Georgia high school basketball Power 25 rankings are live and surprise, surprise, Class 7A dominates the top of the rankings. Four of the teams in the Top 5 are in Class 7A, including nationally ranked Wheeler, who sits in the No. 1 spot to start the season. In years past, boys ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy