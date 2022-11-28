ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

I Was Robbed of 70% of the Land of Israel

Editor’s Note: Today is November 29, the 75th anniversary of the 1947 United Nations vote approving the Partition Plan for Palestine. JewishPress.com has published many articles about that sea-change event, but the one that stands out as the most relevant from today’s perspective was authored by Ari Fuld HY”D, detailing some of the key shortcomings of this resolution, the price of which he paid and we continue to endure. We present it again below.
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’

A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
The Jewish Press

Iran Publishes Hit List of Israeli Targets for Future War

The Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen media network backed by Iran has published a “hit list” of sites in Israel to be targeted in a future war with the Jewish State. The network “published a report on the analysis of the Israel target bank and the sensitive positions of this regime that can be targeted in any war,” according to a report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The Associated Press

Israeli army unit linked to American’s death exits West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Wednesday it is temporarily removing a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers out of the occupied West Bank after a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man died following an arrest by its soldiers early this year. The army said the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion will be moved to...
defensenews.com

Watch Israel test its anti-missile Barak weapon at sea

JERUSALEM — In a first at sea, the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette has intercepted a target simulating an advanced cruise missile with the long-range Barak weapon. The test, recently carried out by the Navy, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and Barak manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries using the INS Oz vessel, marks a “significant milestone” in development of the Barak interceptor, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces.
The Independent

India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border

India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.

A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
The Jewish Press

UNRWA ‘Strongly Protested’ Tunnel Discovered Under Gaza School

The UN agency responsible for supporting “Palestinian refugees” announced that it discovered a tunnel underneath one of its schools in Gaza. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said “a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school in Gaza” was discovered, and that the agency sealed the cavity. The statement did not specify the name of the school or which community it was located in.

