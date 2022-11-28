Read full article on original website
Related
NATO Explores Ukraine Striking Military Targets in Russia
Latvia's foreign affairs minister said Ukraine should be allowed to attack military sites in Russia to fend off strikes on its critical infrastructure.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
NATO wonders how to avoid clash with China as PLA bombers land in Russia
A sortie of Chinese bombers landed at a Russian air base for the first time, the Russian government said Wednesday, as Western leaders contemplated China’s emergence as a threat to NATO members.
The Jewish Press
I Was Robbed of 70% of the Land of Israel
Editor’s Note: Today is November 29, the 75th anniversary of the 1947 United Nations vote approving the Partition Plan for Palestine. JewishPress.com has published many articles about that sea-change event, but the one that stands out as the most relevant from today’s perspective was authored by Ari Fuld HY”D, detailing some of the key shortcomings of this resolution, the price of which he paid and we continue to endure. We present it again below.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’
A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes".
The Jewish Press
Iran Publishes Hit List of Israeli Targets for Future War
The Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen media network backed by Iran has published a “hit list” of sites in Israel to be targeted in a future war with the Jewish State. The network “published a report on the analysis of the Israel target bank and the sensitive positions of this regime that can be targeted in any war,” according to a report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
Israeli army unit linked to American’s death exits West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Wednesday it is temporarily removing a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers out of the occupied West Bank after a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man died following an arrest by its soldiers early this year. The army said the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion will be moved to...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Command supports use of ‘responsive launch’ to deter China and Russia
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
defensenews.com
Watch Israel test its anti-missile Barak weapon at sea
JERUSALEM — In a first at sea, the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette has intercepted a target simulating an advanced cruise missile with the long-range Barak weapon. The test, recently carried out by the Navy, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and Barak manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries using the INS Oz vessel, marks a “significant milestone” in development of the Barak interceptor, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces.
India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border
India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
As Iran Unrest Turns to Armed Clashes, Government Prepares Fight to Survive
One European diplomat told Newsweek that militant and separatist groups have "rushed to reorganize themselves and enter Iranian territory" amid the protests.
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
More Details On China’s Exotic Orbital Hypersonic Weapon Come To Light
Lockheed MartinAn official report on Chinese military power revealed additional details about its hypersonic weapon test that made headlines in July 2021.
The Jewish Press
UNRWA ‘Strongly Protested’ Tunnel Discovered Under Gaza School
The UN agency responsible for supporting “Palestinian refugees” announced that it discovered a tunnel underneath one of its schools in Gaza. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said “a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school in Gaza” was discovered, and that the agency sealed the cavity. The statement did not specify the name of the school or which community it was located in.
New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea’s ruling party’s central committee for their involvement in the country’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department announced it was targeting the director and vice director of the Workers Party of...
A Report on China's Opium War Against the United States | Opinion
The economic and territorial concessions wrung from the humiliated Chinese emperor were not forgotten. Now, taking a page from Britain's playbook, China has turned the tables and is fostering an opioid epidemic in the United States.
Comments / 0