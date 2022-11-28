Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Teton County on Thursday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A strong storm will bring significant snow to the Tetons and Jackson Hole Valley on Thursday and Thursday night as an active early season pattern continues. Strong southwest winds and heavy snowfall rates will result in poor travel conditions for the Thursday evening commute. Snow is...
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. The post Historic cold and wet start to the winter season appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls Zone A snow plowing on hold
Zone A was previously scheduled to be plowed Wednesday and Thursday. The post Idaho Falls Zone A snow plowing on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 2:34PM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10. inches, except 6 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations. above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan. Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. * WHEN…Until 11 AM...
Winter storm watches and warnings for tomorrow
Warmer today with windy snow showers affecting outlying areas this morning, highs will be around freezing in the valley. 20's for mountains with snow through the day. Mountains may see a couple feet of snow, 6-12" in Jackson. Storm advisories and warnings in effect tomorrow morning until Friday morning. 2-4" in valley areas and winds will make visibility a problem. W-20+mph into Thursday and Friday with ultra cold wind chills below zero. Friday will be windy and you can shovel on Saturday, before more snow on Sunday. Download our weather app to stay ahead of the storm.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 3:35AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8. inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous. conditions could impact the morning or evening...
Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date
With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area announced its earliest opening date on record. The post Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date appeared first on Local News 8.
Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 4:52PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10. inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow. could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions. could impact the morning...
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15
The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
All pond aerators must be turned off tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is reminding homeowners and homeowner associations that aerators in manmade ponds must be turned off this winter season to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). Winter-Safe Aerators must meet the following standards:. An aerator shall be turned off from Dec. 1...
Not to smoke: Insulation from hemp will soon be manufactured in Jerome County
JEROME — A startup business in southern Idaho that will use industrial hemp to create environmentally friendly insulation is about to get rolling. It also has an extra $500,000 in its pocket. Hempitecture, based in Sun Valley, has announced its 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jerome County is expected to...
Twin Falls, Idaho, Developer Brings Downtown Dream to Life
Developer Fran Florence is helping propel a renaissance in downtown Twin Falls with a combination of redevelopment and new construction. In the early 2000s, real estate broker and developer Fran Florence started working to drum up support for a “renaissance” of downtown Twin Falls, Idaho. But the timing...
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Stellar New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Twin Falls
Twin Falls, Idaho is about to get a whole lot cooler with the opening of a new Ice Cream Shop on Blue Lakes. Stella's Ice Cream is a widely popular Boise area franchise with four locations and now Twin Falls gets one too!. About Stella's Ice Cream. This means Twin...
Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public
Mountain America Center celebrates their grand opening with free admission, self-guided tours and more. The post Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton County Duo Saves Legendary Nora’s Fish Creek Inn From Developers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is as much an institution one can find in the Teton County community of Wilson. There’s only a handful of buildings in the small town that have been there for decades, and Nora’s is one of them.
December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns
Good news for animal lovers. The post December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns appeared first on Local News 8.
FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello
Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
