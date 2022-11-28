ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warnings and snow today

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Teton County on Thursday

JACKSON, Wyo. – A strong storm will bring significant snow to the Tetons and Jackson Hole Valley on Thursday and Thursday night as an active early season pattern continues. Strong southwest winds and heavy snowfall rates will result in poor travel conditions for the Thursday evening commute. Snow is...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho8.com

Winter storm watches and warnings for tomorrow

Warmer today with windy snow showers affecting outlying areas this morning, highs will be around freezing in the valley. 20's for mountains with snow through the day. Mountains may see a couple feet of snow, 6-12" in Jackson. Storm advisories and warnings in effect tomorrow morning until Friday morning. 2-4" in valley areas and winds will make visibility a problem. W-20+mph into Thursday and Friday with ultra cold wind chills below zero. Friday will be windy and you can shovel on Saturday, before more snow on Sunday. Download our weather app to stay ahead of the storm.
JACKSON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15

The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

All pond aerators must be turned off tomorrow

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is reminding homeowners and homeowner associations that aerators in manmade ponds must be turned off this winter season to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). Winter-Safe Aerators must meet the following standards:. An aerator shall be turned off from Dec. 1...
TETON COUNTY, WY
livability.com

Twin Falls, Idaho, Developer Brings Downtown Dream to Life

Developer Fran Florence is helping propel a renaissance in downtown Twin Falls with a combination of redevelopment and new construction. In the early 2000s, real estate broker and developer Fran Florence started working to drum up support for a “renaissance” of downtown Twin Falls, Idaho. But the timing...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello

Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
POCATELLO, ID

