WESTON, Vt. – Be filled with holiday spirit as the Town of Weston invites you to experience the magic of Christmas. Join us for Christmas in Weston on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Throughout the day, enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, caroling, children’s activities and more. Stop for a quick bite on the green or lunch at Mildred’s Grill. Watch Santa light the Christmas tree on the village green, and see Weston’s holiday lights all aglow. End your visit with dinner at The Hub and Weston Theatre Company’s “Winter Weston Cabaret.” So much to see and do for people of all ages.

WESTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO