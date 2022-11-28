Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Celebrate Christmas in Weston’s 37th Year
WESTON, Vt. – Be filled with holiday spirit as the Town of Weston invites you to experience the magic of Christmas. Join us for Christmas in Weston on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Throughout the day, enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, caroling, children’s activities and more. Stop for a quick bite on the green or lunch at Mildred’s Grill. Watch Santa light the Christmas tree on the village green, and see Weston’s holiday lights all aglow. End your visit with dinner at The Hub and Weston Theatre Company’s “Winter Weston Cabaret.” So much to see and do for people of all ages.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Lions Club Free Vision Screening
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club, in partnership with the Springfield Town Library, will be hosting a free vision screening to homeschooled children, children who do not attend preschool classes (ages 8 months and up), and adults. The screenings will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in the family room on the second floor of the library. No appointment is needed to attend, the screenings will be on a walk-in basis. The Springfield Library is located at 43 Main St., Springfield, Vt.
vermontjournal.com
Miracle at Main + Mountain
LUDLOW, Vt. – Miracle, the adored Holiday pop-up bar, is opening at Main + Mountain in Ludlow, Vt. Kicking off Nov. 25, through Dec. 31, Miracle on Main Street at Main + Mountain will feature a holiday oasis with over the top, kitschy, and festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as “Christmapolitan,” “Christmas Carol Barrel,” “Snowball Old-Fashioned,” “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!,” “Jingle Balls Nog,” “Nice Shot,” and “Naughty Shot.” New this year is the “Santa’s Little Helper,” “Christmas Cricket,” “Holiday Spiked Chai,” and “Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex” cocktails.
vermontjournal.com
Featured Pets: Beagles
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beagles lovers, we are looking for you!! We currently have four beagles longing for loving homes. Randy is 4, Darnell is 8, Dorthy is 12 and Sadie is 14. As with every beagle they are all sweet and adore people. For more info go to our Facebook page photo album marked “Adoptable Dogs” or call 802-885-3997. To apply to adopt go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.
vermontjournal.com
Okemo Mountain School raises over $37,000 with its Ski and Snowboard Swap
LUDLOW, Vt. – This year’s Ski and Snowboard Swap had a record-breaking year and raised over $37,000 for Okemo Mountain School. The proceeds from the swap will go towards operating costs to keep tuition as affordable as possible for all students. The event was extremely well attended this year and customers were excited with their purchases, finding outstanding deals on all sorts of new and used winter outdoor gear.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Christmas Market
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, don’t forget to stop in at the Christmas Farmers’ Market on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt. All of our vendors will be there, along with some newcomers who will add creative new gift options to your list. Check out Vt. hand-spun and loomed scarves and accessories, locally-crafted jewelry, holiday floral arrangements and décor, authentic batik clothing and accessories, and original items of decorative art. For your table, we have natural meats, artisan breads, delicate pastries and confections, free-range eggs, a full range of maple products, homemade pies and baked goods, honey, candles, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.
vermontjournal.com
Herring talks “Share Your Voice”
I recently moved to Springfield and wanted to get involved in the local Democratic Party. I was able to make some quick and friendly connections, and I joined the Springfield Democratic Town Committee. I was also elected to be a delegate to the Windsor County Democratic Party. Last Saturday the...
vermontjournal.com
Winfield “Hap” Martin, 2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Winfield “Hap” Martin passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, with his wife, Cassandra Pitney, at his side. Hap was a proud Vietnam vet, and an incredibly kind soul. There will be no service. Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors in his name. R.I.P. You will be missed.
vermontjournal.com
Chester railroad history
Below is some Chester Depot railroad history. Robert “Bob” Adams wrote this history for me in 2005. Bob had retired from the Rutland Railroad. He was about to meet Nelson Blount. These two men, with others, including Gov. Tom Salmon, established Steamtown USA. Bob was President of the Green Mountain Railroad. In part:
Comments / 0