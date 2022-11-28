Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Connie Jo Gooch, 64, De Soto
Connie Jo Gooch, 64, of De Soto died Nov. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Gooch was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Craig, Colo., the daughter of the late Dortha (Jacober) and Clarence Schlosser. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Paul Gooch. She...
myleaderpaper.com
Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, Byrnes Mill
Janet Lynn (Neill) Goett, 74, of Byrnes Mill, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mrs. Goett was a teacher for 32 years, working at four of the elementary schools in the Northwest R-1 School District, and worked in public relations for Dave Mungenast. She never passed up the opportunity to take a girls’ trip and made unforgettable memories for those around her. She often went fishing with her husband and son simply to spend time with them. Born July 25, 1948, in Mexico, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Mickey” (Travis) and John “Holly” Neill.
myleaderpaper.com
Crantha ‘Fran’ (Moore) Stanfill-Huckabee, 85, Festus
Crantha “Fran” (Moore) Stanfill-Huckabee, 85, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born May 26, 1937, Mrs. Stanfill-Huckabee was the daughter of the late Ola (Dickey) and Sam Moore. She was preceded in death by two spouses: John Huckabee and Gerald Stanfill.
myleaderpaper.com
Virgil Eugene DeClue, 91, Herculaneum
Virgil Eugene DeClue, 91, of Herculaneum died Nov. 28, 2022, at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. DeClue was a supervisor for Boeing Aircraft and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed bowling, traveling and working with the Boy Scouts and was an avid reader. Born Dec. 4, 1930, in Festus, he was the son of the late Artie May Ledbetter and Samuel DeClue.
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Lou Vineyard, 83, Festus
Mary Lou Vineyard, 83, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Arnold. Born April 28, 1939, in Festus, Mrs. Vineyard was the daughter of the late Hilda Sophia (Roth) and Louis Henry Schweigert. She is survived by her husband: Dale Vineyard; four children: Dena (Ronald) Lucas of Festus,...
myleaderpaper.com
Melba Jewel (Brown) LeGear, 80, St. Louis
Melba Jewel (Brown) LeGear, 80, of St. Louis died Nov. 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. LeGear was a computer specialist. She was Baptist. Born Jan. 22, 1942, in Owassa, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Allie Dee (Raybon) and Ralph Marvin Brown. She is survived by her...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Kiwanis Giving and Light Fair set for Dec. 4
The Kiwanis Club of Arnold will hold its sixth annual Giving and Light Fair from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. No admission will be charged, but the club asks attendees to donate an unwrapped toy, nonperishable food item or paper product to be donated to those in need. The toys will be distributed to Fox C-6 elementary schools or the Hand ’n Hand Pregnancy Help Center in Barnhart. Food items will be given to the Arnold Food Pantry, and paper products will be donated to the Women’s Crisis Nursery at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, fair organizer and Kiwanis member Carole Yount said.
myleaderpaper.com
Saline Valley FPD plans toy drive
The Saline Valley Fire Protection District will participate in a Christmas toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Fenton Walmart, 653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd. The goal is to make the holiday brighter for students from two Fox C-6 elementary schools. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., firefighters will collect...
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man charged with felony for allegedly stealing golf clubs
Charles S. Fox Jr., 36, of Barnhart has been charged with burglary after he reporteddly was found with three sets of stolen golf clubs. He also was involved in a disturbance at his home on Marylin Drive, where he allegedly armed himself with one of the stolen clubs, authorities reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Ferguson man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI following accident
A 29-year-old Ferguson man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a car he was driving ran off the road and into a ditch. The man was not injured in the accident, Eureka Police reported. At about 8:15 p.m. Nov. 4, Eureka Police received a report that someone...
myleaderpaper.com
Graffiti found on I-55 overpass in Arnold
Arnold Police are investigating vandalism on the I-55 overpass and the nearby sidewalk along Church Road, where spray-painted words and letters were found. The cost for the Missouri Department of Transportation to remove the graffiti was estimated at $500, police reported. An officer saw the paint on the overpass at...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly sells Arnold mobile home he doesn’t own
Arnold Police are trying to find a 50-year-old St. Louis man who allegedly sold a mobile home that did not belong to him. He is accused of twice stealing money from people by accepting payments for the mobile home he didn’t own, police reported. The latest victim, a 27-year-old...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
myleaderpaper.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: De Soto honors Mahn this season
The De Soto girls basketball program is devoting its season to the memory of one of its greatest players. Kim Mahn wore No. 40 while leading the Dragons to back-to-back state championships in 1988-1989. In 2018, Mahn’s No. 40 uniform became the first in school history – boys or girls – to be retired. Mahn died in April following a 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Every girls player at De Soto from seventh through 12th grade will wear a shirt in pregame warmups with Mahn’s name and number on the back.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely revokes Super 8 business license, but hotel remains open at least until Dec. 12 hearing
In a split vote, the Pevely Board of Aldermen decided on Nov. 21 to revoke the business license for Pevely Hospitality Group Inc., which owns and operates the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z. On Oct. 18, Pevely city officials shut down the hotel’s second and third floors, as well...
myleaderpaper.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: Blackcats seek fourth straight conference title
That’s the last time the Herculaneum girls basketball team lost to another team in the small-schools division of the Jefferson County Activities Association. Grandview handed the Blackcats that loss and won the league title that year. Since then, Herculaneum has conquered the conference three times, 5-0 each season. Seeking...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus festival to offer loads of family fun
The Festus WinterFest will return this Saturday, Dec. 3, to Festus Main Street, offering lots of free or low-cost family friendly activities. One popular event, however, will not be included. The portable ice skating rink that was part of the event in previous years will not be set up this time.
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: Hawks’ Romaine a standout among numerous stars
The coaches in the Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division made the correct (and obvious) decision in selecting Hillsboro senior Austin Romaine as the league’s most valuable player. He’s just one of those athletes you watch, and say to yourself, “Yeah, he’s the best player on the field. He’s...
myleaderpaper.com
R-5 officials seek $13.5 million bond issue to fund gym, safety upgrades
The Dunklin R-5 School District will ask voters in April to approve a $13.5 million bond issue to fund safety improvements and construction of a new gymnasium for Herculaneum High School, as well as other projects. The measure, called Proposition S, will require a four-sevenths (57.1 percent) majority to pass....
