The Kiwanis Club of Arnold will hold its sixth annual Giving and Light Fair from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. No admission will be charged, but the club asks attendees to donate an unwrapped toy, nonperishable food item or paper product to be donated to those in need. The toys will be distributed to Fox C-6 elementary schools or the Hand ’n Hand Pregnancy Help Center in Barnhart. Food items will be given to the Arnold Food Pantry, and paper products will be donated to the Women’s Crisis Nursery at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, fair organizer and Kiwanis member Carole Yount said.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO