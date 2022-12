Competing without its top player, Georgia leaned on its defense and rebounding to notch a 68-46 nonconference win over Florida A&M on Friday in Athens, Ga. Mardrez McBride amassed 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (7-2), who surpassed their win total from a 6-26 season in 2021-22. The result gave coach Mike White his 250th career victory.

ATHENS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO