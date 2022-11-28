Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: ArtWalks, Open Studios, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Walks, pictures with Santa, Holiday Fairs, and more. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Holiday Walk. Spring Street, Williamstown. There will be a bunch of events happening in Williamstown this weekend to get...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Theatre to Perform Experimental Show 'The Left Hand of Darkness'
NORTH ADAMS, MASS. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre will debut "The Left Hand of Darkness" this weekend as a developmental workshop in conjunction with Associate Professor of Theatre, Laura Standley, her directing students, and the Theatre Lab. The show dates are Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.,...
iBerkshires.com
Penny Social, Non-Profit Fair Returns at Williamstown's Holiday Walk
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After a two-year absence, one of Holiday Walk's signature attractions returns on Saturday. The Penny Social and Non-Profit Fair once again will fill Williams College's Lasell Gymnasium with holiday cheer, merriment and a chance to try your luck. "We are so happy we can resume having...
iBerkshires.com
Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Returns
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The community's beloved recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting "Home for Christmas" returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We're looking forward to having it back. We've had had two year hiatus because of COVID. So it's very exciting that we're going to have the tradition continuing considering it's our 33rd year," Stockbridge Chamber Executive Director Barbara J. Zanetti said.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
iBerkshires.com
New Staff and Board at Nonprofit Center
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has a new staff member and two new board members. Sarah Blexrud of South Egremont joins the NPC in the senior position of Director of Operations. Blexrud will oversee finance, membership, marketing, and administration, and assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as Administrative Director at Berkshire Waldorf High School and Communications Specialist at Canyon Ranch.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Historical Society Eagles Brass Concert
ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Historical Society's 8th Annual Holiday Concert, featuring the Eagles Brass Ensemble, will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, at Memorial Hall of the Adams Free Library. In addition to the Brass Ensemble's traditional mix of classical and show tunes with...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield In-Person Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns After 2-Year Hiatus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hundreds gathered at Park Square on Friday for the city's first in-person tree lighting ceremony in three years. The 25-foot tall white spruce is adorned by 20,000 lights, illuminating the area and spreading holiday cheer. "There are so many kids and families here this evening and...
iBerkshires.com
Images Cinema Fundraiser: Music in Movies
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema presents a fundraising event, Music in Movies: Roomful of Teeth, Carter Burwell, and "Catherine Called Birdy," on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30pm. Oscar nominated composer Carter Burwell and Roomful of Teeth founder Brad Wells will discuss their collaboration on the "Catherine Called Birdy" score...
iBerkshires.com
Enter the iBerkhires Holiday Lights Photo Contest for Prizes
IBerkshires.com wants to see your holiday light display, whether it's traditional red and green or a multicolored extravaganza. Submit digital pictures of your exterior decorations to our Holiday Lights Photo Contest for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $250!. You have until midnight on Monday, Dec....
iBerkshires.com
New Designs for Lanesborough Police/Ambulance Building Reviewed
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Police Station Committee reviewed a new design proposal for the combined police and ambulance facility, with hopes that residents can vote on the project at the special town meeting in January. Architect Brian Humes of Jackumsci & Humes created the new design to support police...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Women Fall at Anna Maria
PAXTON, Mass. -- The Anna Maria College women's basketball team Thursday outscored MCLA by 10 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 62-51 win. Kristie Zator had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Drury grad Brooke DiGennaro scored 11 for the Trailblazers. MCLA (2-7) goes to...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Honor Roll
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School's first quarter honor roll. iBerkshires.com welcomes critical, respectful dialogue; please keep comments focused on the issues and not on personalities. Profanity, obscenity, racist language and harassment are not allowed. iBerkshires reserves the right to ban commenters or remove commenting on any article at any time. Concerns may be sent to info@iberkshires.com.
iBerkshires.com
Vote on Taconic High's Vocational Status Set for January
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A possible vote to begin Taconic High's transition to an all-vocational institution is in the near future. On Monday, district administrators revealed that they plan to put this on the School Committee's agenda in January. If the panel is in favor, Taconic will only accept Career Technical Education (CTE) students in the fall of 2023 and, by the fall of 2027, will be all vocational.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Town's Diversity Committee
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday concluded an effort that dates back to early summer when it unanimously approved a revised charge for the town's diversity committee. Chairman Hugh Daley drove the effort to revise the document that outlines the purpose of the Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Physician Aims for the Olympics
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington, has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Officials to Work Friday Game at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A crew of eight Berkshire County high school football officials will take the field on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium to officiate the Division 7 State Championship Game. Referee John Wellspeak will lead a crew that includes umpire Michael Lyon, line judge Marc Field, head linesman Mark...
iBerkshires.com
'Two Moms For a Cure' Raising Funds for Carter LaCasse
DALTON, Mass. — The holidays can be stressful to anyone but it is especially so for those fighting and supporting loved ones afflicted with childhood cancer. Local moms Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino are at it again in working to raise funds for a family fighting childhood cancer. The...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire
DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
