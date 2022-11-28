PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A possible vote to begin Taconic High's transition to an all-vocational institution is in the near future. On Monday, district administrators revealed that they plan to put this on the School Committee's agenda in January. If the panel is in favor, Taconic will only accept Career Technical Education (CTE) students in the fall of 2023 and, by the fall of 2027, will be all vocational.

