Lincoln, NE

Guest
4d ago

There isn’t any coach worth the much money. Where are they getting all those millions! ????Plus pay all the other coordinators and staff???Sounds like another Biden. Spend till you are broke!!!!

Trevor Zellers
4d ago

I'm here in Lincoln and a life long fan. There's tons of money here in Lincoln for the university. One of our life long fans lives up the road in Omaha and his name is Warren Buffet on of the wealthiest man in the world. A rich tradition program that will always have the loot. on top of buying out Scott with all that money and the new hire is like 9 million a year and there in the final stages on campus in completing the new 155 million dollar football complex that is supposed to be the latest and best facility of its type to built in college

Martin Swanson
4d ago

Of course the story doesn't mention Frost showing up late for practice or how he blew off meeting with recruits in their home because of some, ahem, other activities. it wasn't about the money, it was about the person who was put up in front of the cameras as the alleged leader of young men and a muti million dollar business.

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
Husker kickoff specialist to enter portal

Nebraska kickoff specialist Brendan Franke will be entering the transfer portal. Having shown his big leg on kickoffs, Franke also was second among NU's options at place-kicker this past season, attempting a long-shot 56-yard field goal against Northwestern in the season opener that missed. But Franke's value the last couple...
Husker wide receiver enters the portal

Kamonte Grimes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247. The 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida, was a high-school American in the 2021 recruiting class but did not play in two seasons for Nebraska. As a prep player, Grimes was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl....
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention

NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
Marcus Satterfield leaves South Carolina to be Nebraska’s new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule‘s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel,...
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann enters transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, a source told Husker247. Hausmann was one of the young bright spots on Nebraska’s defense in 2022, appearing in every game and making six starts. He finished his freshman season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon

Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
