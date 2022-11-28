ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hive Social Shuts Down App Due To Security Issues After Rise in Sign-ups

Hive Social, an app many considered to be the new alternative to Instagram and Twitter, has completely shut down its servers to address security issues after it struggled to handle a recent surge in sign-ups. Social media app, Hive has exploded in popularity in the last few weeks following Elon...
Hive Social, a Twitter and Instagram Alternative, is Exploding in Popularity

Hive Social has exploded in popularity as the future of Instagram and Twitter is questioned. The three-year-old social media app hit one million users last week after a dramatic rise in sign-ups. Although Hive has been around for several years, the app has seen a surge in new interest in...
Ep. 375: Don’t Be a Firmware Guinea Pig – and more

Episode 375 of the PetaPixel Photography Podcast. Download MP3 – Subscribe via iTunes, Google Play, email or RSS!. If you subscribe to the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in iTunes, please take a moment to rate and review us and help us move up in the rankings so others interested in photography may find us.
TikTokers are Obsessing Over the iPhone 3GS Camera from 2009

There is a camera that is making an unexpected comeback with Generation Z users on social media. With a 3-megapixel resolution and no flash, the 2009 iPhone 3GS is experiencing a renaissance. Apple may have released an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this...
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated

An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
Photographer Shocked as SpaceX Rocket Flies Through His Shot

A photographer who climbed to the top of a mountain planning to capture the Milky Way serendipitously captured a SpaceX Rocket. Joshua Defibaugh tells PetaPixel that he climbed to the top of Mount Mansfield, the tallest mountain in Vermont, to shoot some nighttime pictures. “The funny thing about this shot...
Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format

Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Harrowing ‘The Bitter Death of Birds’ Wins Environmental Photo of the Year

The 2022 Environmental Photographer of the Year competition has announced its winners, with top honors going to a disheartening photo of just a few of the thousands of birds that died in the Miankaleh Lagoon in Iran due to contamination and lack of water. The Environmental Photographer of the Year...
HEIPI Tripod Now on IndieGoGo Despite Raising $1M on Kickstarter

HEIPI raised over $1 million through a successful campaign on Kickstarter earlier this month for its new lightweight 3-in-1 Travel Tripod, but that success doesn’t appear to be enough as the company has gone to IndieGoGo in search of more investment. The HEIPI Travel Tripod saw explosive success from...
Reikan’s FoCal Mobile Brings Autofocus Calibration to Smartphones

Reikan, the company behind the FoCal automatic lens calibration tool, is bringing its technology to smartphones with the FoCal Mobile app. FoCal says it released its desktop calibration software almost 10 years ago with the goal of bringing fully automatic autofocus calibration to Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D cameras, running only on Windows computers. Since then, the company has expanded its support to include almost 60 Nikon and Canon cameras including the latest Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it also runs on both Windows and macOS. The company has also expanded its feature set to more than just calibration.
TTArtisan Takes DSLRs Ultra-Wide with 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye

TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for Canon EF and Nikon F-mount cameras. The lens brings DSLRs access to the same lens that has already been available for multiple mirrorless mounts. The $215 lens features a diagonal 180-degree field of view that creates what the company describes...
Green Screens Aren’t Bad, Most Just Don’t Know How to Use Them

Green screens, while incredibly commonplace in big-budget productions and Hollywood blockbusters, often get a very bad reputation in the hands of independent filmmakers. While there are a lot of examples of bad use cases, most proper use cases are never noticed at all, let alone given the praise they deserve.
Cardi B and Her Photographer Sued for Copying Artist’s Marge Simpson Piece

Rapper Cardi B is being sued for posting a Marge Simpson photograph that allegedly copies another artist’s work. On October 31, Cardi B posted a series of images on Instagram taken by photographer Jora Frantzis in which she dressed up as the cartoon character Marge Simpson for Halloween. Artist...

