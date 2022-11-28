Reikan, the company behind the FoCal automatic lens calibration tool, is bringing its technology to smartphones with the FoCal Mobile app. FoCal says it released its desktop calibration software almost 10 years ago with the goal of bringing fully automatic autofocus calibration to Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D cameras, running only on Windows computers. Since then, the company has expanded its support to include almost 60 Nikon and Canon cameras including the latest Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and it also runs on both Windows and macOS. The company has also expanded its feature set to more than just calibration.

