Cute 'Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes' Are As Festive As It Gets

Kids will be delighted by these!

Remember when your mom, grandma, or auntie would make you some Rice Krispies Treats? They were the highlight of your day. We have the best holiday recipe for you if you want to re-capture those treasured moments.

TikTok content creator @jonwatts88 shared his cute Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes. Are you excited yet? We know we can’t wait to taste them. But this will be a winner in everyone’s home. Kids will be delighted by these!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes took our breath away. It combines the delicious texture of Rice Krispies with the flavorful allure of chocolate pudding. We can’t think of anything wrong to say about them. The recipe is straightforward. You can follow along even if you’re a beginner baker. Mix your butter, Mars bars, golden syrup, and Rice Krispies in a large bowl. Scoop up the mixture and place it into the muffin pan holes. Allow it to sit in the fridge for an hour. Melt your white chocolate and scoop some onto the top of each pudding. Sprinkle edible Christmas decorations and eat when ready.

Now that we know this recipe is fantastic let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @Kathy Shields said, “Super cute.” @SeriouslySweetUK exclaimed, “Wow! These look amazing!” @charls87.ce said, “These are amazing. I made them last year.” @Sara Hill9318 replied, “Oh, my days. I’m so flipping hungry right now. LOL. X X X, They look amazing. X”

Yes, the Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes will cause a rumbling in your stomach in no time. If you enjoyed the recipe and want to see more, visit @jonwatts88’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !