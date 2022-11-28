ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Cute 'Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes' Are As Festive As It Gets

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8GoY_0jQ0XxMJ00

Kids will be delighted by these!

Remember when your mom, grandma, or auntie would make you some Rice Krispies Treats? They were the highlight of your day. We have the best holiday recipe for you if you want to re-capture those treasured moments.

TikTok content creator @jonwatts88 shared his cute Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes. Are you excited yet? We know we can’t wait to taste them. But this will be a winner in everyone’s home. Kids will be delighted by these!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes took our breath away. It combines the delicious texture of Rice Krispies with the flavorful allure of chocolate pudding. We can’t think of anything wrong to say about them. The recipe is straightforward. You can follow along even if you’re a beginner baker. Mix your butter, Mars bars, golden syrup, and Rice Krispies in a large bowl. Scoop up the mixture and place it into the muffin pan holes. Allow it to sit in the fridge for an hour. Melt your white chocolate and scoop some onto the top of each pudding. Sprinkle edible Christmas decorations and eat when ready.

Now that we know this recipe is fantastic let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @Kathy Shields said, “Super cute.” @SeriouslySweetUK exclaimed, “Wow! These look amazing!” @charls87.ce said, “These are amazing. I made them last year.” @Sara Hill9318 replied, “Oh, my days. I’m so flipping hungry right now. LOL. X X X, They look amazing. X”

Yes, the Christmas Pudding Krispies Cakes will cause a rumbling in your stomach in no time. If you enjoyed the recipe and want to see more, visit @jonwatts88’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Mashed

Easy No Knead Bread Recipe

There's nothing quite like the joy of walking into a bakery with the aroma of bread wafting in the air. Well, if you can mimic the effect at home, we'd consider that a step up. Thanks to recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply, making your own bread is straightforward. You won't need fancy machines (just a Dutch oven), nor will you have to knead dough until your arms are sore. This easy no-knead bread recipe comes together with very little skill required.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
532
Followers
345
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy