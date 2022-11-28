View From Rooms at 'Hilton Niagara Falls' Has Our Jaws on the Floor

Color us seriously impressed!

Niagara Falls has always fascinated tourists from the beginning, and for good reason. Sitting on the border of New York and Ontario, Canada, Niagara Falls is the biggest waterfall in the US and one of the most powerful waterfalls in the world, generating electricity for the surrounding cities through hydoelectric dams. The Falls have long been a honeymoon destination for their inspiring beauty, too.

But where can you stay if you want the best views there? Travel vlogger @dineintoronto stayed at the Hilton Niagara Falls, and her view was jaw-dropping.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's hard to beat a view like that. You can easily see the falls and the surrounding city- both on the US and Canada sides- for miles around. This room feels as though it's floating among the clouds, giving its guests one of the tallest views around Niagara Falls. While naturally, visitors will want to get up close to the falls to experience their power firsthand, there's something to be said about looking down from your hotel room at one of the natural wonders of the world.

"Stayed there in 2016. The fireworks over the falls at night are beautiful," reminisced @flyinbrian_81. "Get that room in February when it's all frozen. Amazing," recommended @cwc1340. "Been there once. Go up to the restaurant. Highest view," advised @frogster316. The rooftop restaurant at the Hilton Niagara Falls, the Watermark, is a full 33 floors up in the air!

Not every room has the same view, even from the Hilton Niagara Falls, so pick your accomodations wisely. That being said, it's hard to beat this hotel when it comes to scoring some of the most majestic views of Niagara Falls!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !