ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?

When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!

'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!

Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Winter Travel From Minnesota? DON’T Be THIS Person

During the Winter months, one of the things that most people look forward to is getting out of Minnesota, or the Midwest in general, and go somewhere warmer. If even just for a week. It breaks up the Winter and gives us a recharge of your batteries. It helps even people who can't stand Winter get through those long and cold Winter months. If you love Winter... yes, there are those people too... it's still great to get out and enjoy Summer like weather for a short period of time. It breaks up the Winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud

If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy