New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Minnesota Couple Gets Engaged on Upper Red Lake Ice Crack
Only in Minnesota. We all have heard about the huge ice crack that happened on Upper Red Lake on Monday that resulted in over 100 people that needed to be rescued. In that crowd was a newly engaged couple, so new that they had literally just gotten engaged on the drifting ice.
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!
'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Winter Minnesota Nice Inspires a Protocol Question. Do You Have an Answer?
I love nothing more than reading heart warming stories. There's so much negative all the time, it's nice to have a reminder that restores your faith in humanity. This is one of those stories. What's funny is, it's a tale as old as time around here in Minnesota, the Minnesota Nice story.
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Minnesota Town Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam Live Stream
Wanna feel like you are in a magical Christmas town when you're actually just stuck behind your desk at work? The Hallmark Channel has you covered online with their Christmas Cam Live Stream. Live stream yuletide joy from real-life Hallmark Channel Christmas towns. Cameras are live 10 am - 10...
Does Santa Claus Have a Fun, New “Sleigh” He’s Driving Around in St. Cloud?
It's not often that I see something that makes me do a double take, but today I had to do just that when I saw a Tropical Santa that appeared to be driving a bus. The Facebook post said it was in St. Cloud, as you can see:. Say WHAT?!...
Mystery Minnesota Game Helps Check off 50 Items on Your Bucket List
Do you have a bucket list? Do you have one just for the great state of Minnesota? If you didn't, you might by the time you get done reading this. Personally, I have kept a running list of what I call "Life Adventures I want to Experience", that yes is a bucket list...it just sounds more exciting!
FOX 13 celebrates Cynthia Smoot: Telling stories across Tampa Bay for 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - After 25-years, countless stories and an Emmy Award for her excellence in journalism, Cynthia Smoot is retiring from her position as co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts at FOX 13 News. Smoot's last day at the anchor desk will be December 2, 2022. Before her...
All-Star Nutrition Moving Store to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local nutrition store is moving to a new location. All-Star Nutrition is in the process of moving their inventory from Waite Park to a new store front in St. Cloud. Store Manager Jordan Bialke says after opening the Waite Park store in 2017, they...
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!
Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
Winter Travel From Minnesota? DON’T Be THIS Person
During the Winter months, one of the things that most people look forward to is getting out of Minnesota, or the Midwest in general, and go somewhere warmer. If even just for a week. It breaks up the Winter and gives us a recharge of your batteries. It helps even people who can't stand Winter get through those long and cold Winter months. If you love Winter... yes, there are those people too... it's still great to get out and enjoy Summer like weather for a short period of time. It breaks up the Winter.
Are These the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota?
I personally love the feel of a small town at Christmas time They are usually so cozy feeling, everyone is friendly, and shopping for cute things for your friends and family can be fun. Or maybe I'm just thinking of something from the Hallmark Channel or a Norman Rockwell painting.
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
Salvation Army-St. Cloud Making Progress Toward Goal
The "red" kettles from the Salvation Army are visible this time of year throughout Central Minnesota. Major Mike Parker from the St. Cloud Salvation Army joined me on WJON. He says they are about a quarter toward their financial goal for the season. He says the kettle goal is $200,000 and they just went over $50,000.
