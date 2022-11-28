ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Related
wcti12.com

Cherry Branch ferry route limited due to ramp repairs

CHERRY BRANCH, Craven County — The Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach ferry route will run on a limited schedule for another week as staff works to repair ramps at the Minnesott Beach terminal. The schedule from Dec. 5-9, 2022 will be:. From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two ENC counties considered "more distressed" by NC Dept. of Commerce

RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Department of Commerce has released its updated distressed tiers list. The tiers are determined using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. Counties that were moved to a lesser distressed tier...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Search for missing man in Neuse River enters fourth day

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Emergency Services are in day four as the search continues for a missing man believed to be in the Neuse River. Director of Emergency Services for Craven County Stanley Kite said that he has crews back on the water. Kite said the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow law enforcement officer hit during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Onslow County law enforcement officer, Sergeant J. Gober, was hit by a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Jacksonville Bypass near Wilmington Hwy Thursday Dec. 1, 2022. It happened around 10 a.m. as Onslow County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop Scott Faulkner.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

"The Great Fire" of New Bern remembered on 100th anniversary

NEW BERN, Craven County — Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of New Bern's "Great Fire" of 1922. The fire began in the early morning hours and 50 mph winds helped the rapid spread of the fire. More than 3,000 people were left homeless, living in a...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police continue CLEAR talks for community engagement

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted a C.L.E.A.R (Cops Listening, Engaging and Reacting) Talks event Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. It's an event open to the Kinston community to speak with police officers about any concerns they may have. Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette of the KPD...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Over a dozen school shooting threats discovered to be connected hoax

NEW BERN, Craven County — Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into more than a dozen active shooter threats on school campuses across North Carolina. Those threats turned out to be a connected hoax, according to law enforcement officials. Schools in at least 19 counties...
NEW BERN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Town hall events on Camp Lejeune toxic water

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE — There's a series of town hall events to discuss drinking water contamination at Camp Lejeune. They're taking place in Havelock. The first is happening on December 2nd, at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center at 6 p.m. and the second is happening at the Havelock Days Inn at 10 a.m. on December 3rd.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Runaway teenager found, returned to family

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
COVE CITY, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for suspects after Christmas decorations damaged

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for suspects in the damaging of Christmas decorations at Pearson Park. Police said it happened Nov. 24, 2022. They are looking for two white females and two white males all believed to be close to 18 years old. Anyone...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights

The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
NEW BERN, NC

