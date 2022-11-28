Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Cherry Branch ferry route limited due to ramp repairs
CHERRY BRANCH, Craven County — The Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach ferry route will run on a limited schedule for another week as staff works to repair ramps at the Minnesott Beach terminal. The schedule from Dec. 5-9, 2022 will be:. From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15...
wcti12.com
Two ENC counties considered "more distressed" by NC Dept. of Commerce
RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Department of Commerce has released its updated distressed tiers list. The tiers are determined using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. Counties that were moved to a lesser distressed tier...
wcti12.com
Search for missing man in Neuse River enters fourth day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Emergency Services are in day four as the search continues for a missing man believed to be in the Neuse River. Director of Emergency Services for Craven County Stanley Kite said that he has crews back on the water. Kite said the...
wcti12.com
Weather hinders search for missing man, search now turned to recovery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Earlier this week, crews used drones, divers and robots to recover a car and a woman identified as 40-year-old Shenethia Daniels. Director of the Craven County...
WITN
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -County commissioners and people of Bertie County came out Wednesday night for what they called a special emergency meeting. The gathering was held to appoint Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin to the position just days before his term begins next Monday. Ruffin will be finishing out the term...
wcti12.com
Onslow law enforcement officer hit during traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Onslow County law enforcement officer, Sergeant J. Gober, was hit by a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Jacksonville Bypass near Wilmington Hwy Thursday Dec. 1, 2022. It happened around 10 a.m. as Onslow County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop Scott Faulkner.
wcti12.com
"The Great Fire" of New Bern remembered on 100th anniversary
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of New Bern's "Great Fire" of 1922. The fire began in the early morning hours and 50 mph winds helped the rapid spread of the fire. More than 3,000 people were left homeless, living in a...
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
wcti12.com
Kinston police continue CLEAR talks for community engagement
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted a C.L.E.A.R (Cops Listening, Engaging and Reacting) Talks event Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. It's an event open to the Kinston community to speak with police officers about any concerns they may have. Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette of the KPD...
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
wcti12.com
Over a dozen school shooting threats discovered to be connected hoax
NEW BERN, Craven County — Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into more than a dozen active shooter threats on school campuses across North Carolina. Those threats turned out to be a connected hoax, according to law enforcement officials. Schools in at least 19 counties...
wcti12.com
New Bern police confirm active shooter call at New Bern High School to be hoax
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to New Bern High School Thursday morning Dec. 1, 2022 for an active shooter call. Once they arrived, officers searched the school and found it to be a hoax. The campus was deemed safe and no...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
wcti12.com
Town hall events on Camp Lejeune toxic water
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE — There's a series of town hall events to discuss drinking water contamination at Camp Lejeune. They're taking place in Havelock. The first is happening on December 2nd, at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center at 6 p.m. and the second is happening at the Havelock Days Inn at 10 a.m. on December 3rd.
Juvenile petitions to be filed after child brings gun to Duplin County school
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Juvenile petitions will be filed against two children after a gun was brought to a Duplin County school by a child, who shared and brought it to their home. Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan the incident happened at Warsaw Elementary School on Monday. […]
WITN
Runaway teenager found, returned to family
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspects after Christmas decorations damaged
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for suspects in the damaging of Christmas decorations at Pearson Park. Police said it happened Nov. 24, 2022. They are looking for two white females and two white males all believed to be close to 18 years old. Anyone...
wcti12.com
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
Clayton man charged in fatal head-on crash in Johnston County
The NC State Highway Patrol has charged a man with murder in connection with a crash that left one person dead on NC Highway 42 in Johnston County.
