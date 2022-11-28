Scouting Jeremiah Smith, Jerrick Gibson, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

Scouting reports on top Florida recruits including top prospects Jeremiah Smith, Jerrick Gibson, and others

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Jeremiah Smith - WR

Opa Locka, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

Multi-sport athlete who also competes in track, cousin of current NFL QB Geno Smith. Highly ranked national prospect with 39 offers from top schools like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Solid frame and good length with very good speed and explosiveness. Complete WR that poses a threat at all three levels of the defense with very good run after catch ability on slants and screen passes. Shows good agility and play strength to break tackles and evade defenders. Good hands to consistently high-point the ball and has a very good catch radius. Uses his solid release and breakaway speed to run past defenders in man coverage and split the safeties in zone coverage when running post routes. Shows good chemistry with his QB by running off script and getting open against zone coverage when QB scrambles.

Needs to be more physical with his releases and at the top of routes at the next level. Relies too much on his athletic ability to win releases and needs to improve his technique and hand usage against press man coverage. Adequate competitive toughness as a blocker, can definitely add some muscle to his frame if he wants to block the best corners in the B10 and SEC. Very good prospect that can be a WR1 for a P5 offense within his first two years.

TJ Capers - Edge

Miami, FL (Columbus)

Multi-sport athlete that also plays varsity basketball and competes in track. Very explosive with very good acceleration and good strength, tackling and shed ability. Asked to play traditional OLB in a 4-3 defense and standup edge rusher which is where I project him to play at the next level. Demonstrates solid use of hands as an edge rusher but mainly wins with athletic ability and good ability to bend at the top of his rushes around OT’s. Shows very good lateral quickness and range to chase QB/RBs outside of the tackle box. Consistently disrupts the offense when he’s working downhill on blitzes. Rarely misses tackles, uses good technique to wrap up. Shows solid backpedal and hands when dropping into flat zones against the pass. Good vision on the QB when he’s rushing and will bat down passes at the LOS if he’s not there for the sack.

Adequate reactions and mental processing when playing at LB depth. Will not consistently read keys from the OL when playing in that traditional LB position. Has potential and good frame to sure those things up at the next level and be moved back to that position. Overall, a very good player that can contribute immediately as an edge rusher at the P5 level. When he receives college coaching and develops his pass rush plan, he has potential to be one of the elite pass-rushers in college by his second or third season.

Joshisa Trader – ATH (WR)

Opa Locka, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

Two-way player with a solid frame and slim build. Mainly asked to play WR but has experience playing DB as well. Very good release, lateral movement, and ability to adjust and track deep balls in the air. Very good hands allow him to consistently catch balls outside of his catch radius. Shows good agility and acceleration when the ball is in his hands. Very effective on long routes running Go/Fade/Post routes, shows ability to stem at the top of post routes to gain separation and split the safeties in zone coverage. Solid blocking and competitive toughness shown on run plays.

Will need to add muscle to his frame to be able to fight through routes against longer corners playing man at the P5 level. Can work on small technical things when running short and medium routes like his breaks and deceleration to gain more separation. Overall, a very good prospect who can contribute right away in 3 or 4 WR sets and has potential to be a WR1 come his sophomore season.

Jerrick Gibson – RB

Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy)

Highly ranked national recruit with a verified 4.5 laser timed 40yd dash. Adequate frame and solid weight. Shows very good vision, elusiveness and pass catching ability out of the backfield. Good hands catching outside of his body. Has the vision and speed to produce good production on both inside and outside runs. Will be a good fit in a pro-style offense where he’s asked to be a threat on inside zone runs and as a receiving threat. Good footwork shown with quick smooth cuts on tosses and counter plays. Solid home-run threat on inside runs as he’s a north to south runner and wastes no time getting up field.

Adequate run/pass blocking due to his frame, will need to add some more muscle and understand reads/techniques to pick up blitzers at the highest level in college. Adequate run strength as he makes defenders miss with his agility and elusiveness, not with power. Doesn’t show consistent ability to break tackles from linebackers. Adequate ball security, put the ball on the ground against best competition this year in Miami Central. Overall, a good prospect that will need 1-2 years of experience and coaching at the P5 level to be an every down starter, can be an immediate impact as a third down/change of pace back.