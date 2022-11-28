Vols are highest two-loss team in USA TODAY NCAA 1-131 re-rank

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Week 13, USA TODAY Sports re-ranked all 131 FBS teams. The Vols are the highest-ranked Power Five two-loss team ahead of conference championship weekend.

FBS 1-131 rankings are listed below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Jones /Allsport

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Kupferman/CSM

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

40

Wake Forest