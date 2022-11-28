ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vols are highest two-loss team in USA TODAY NCAA 1-131 re-rank

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAsiy_0jQ0VzTr00

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Week 13, USA TODAY Sports re-ranked all 131 FBS teams. The Vols are the highest-ranked Power Five two-loss team ahead of conference championship weekend.

FBS 1-131 rankings are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcaXa_0jQ0VzTr00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnqJK_0jQ0VzTr00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moCRq_0jQ0VzTr00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iiIO_0jQ0VzTr00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOG85_0jQ0VzTr00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L2im_0jQ0VzTr00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI0kz_0jQ0VzTr00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zn2ao_0jQ0VzTr00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ojSt_0jQ0VzTr00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Offkq_0jQ0VzTr00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFVWM_0jQ0VzTr00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWM7u_0jQ0VzTr00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOKu6_0jQ0VzTr00
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUNau_0jQ0VzTr00
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sewPG_0jQ0VzTr00
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8oQ2_0jQ0VzTr00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8vvg_0jQ0VzTr00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdUIS_0jQ0VzTr00
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjJpC_0jQ0VzTr00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ufIE_0jQ0VzTr00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCJ9K_0jQ0VzTr00
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifdS8_0jQ0VzTr00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RjWx_0jQ0VzTr00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eebe_0jQ0VzTr00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1KLR_0jQ0VzTr00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK86x_0jQ0VzTr00
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnEHw_0jQ0VzTr00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQt5W_0jQ0VzTr00
Craig Jones /Allsport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiYJ3_0jQ0VzTr00
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2Yr2_0jQ0VzTr00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Muw41_0jQ0VzTr00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFZaP_0jQ0VzTr00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJJzY_0jQ0VzTr00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nELxb_0jQ0VzTr00
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3Rz7_0jQ0VzTr00
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iocIJ_0jQ0VzTr00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbmZx_0jQ0VzTr00
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVtlm_0jQ0VzTr00
Jacob Kupferman/CSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G7Bv_0jQ0VzTr00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

40

Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmm59_0jQ0VzTr00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

