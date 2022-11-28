Read full article on original website
FIBER OPTIC INSTALLATION, LINE PAINTING TO CAUSE SOME CHANGES IN TRAFFIC
Some road work is expected today in some parts of Indiana County. PennDOT is alerting motorists in the Lucerne Mines area of some rolling closures along Route 119 just south of the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority as First Energy and PA Electric Company crews will be installing a Fiber Optic line across the highway. The work will extend approximately one half-mile north and south of the project site.
STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING
State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
ONE PERSON INJURED IN CRASH NEAR BOB’S PIZZA
One person was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police were dispatched to Route 119 North near Bob’s Pizza and Bilo around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two cars. Photos by Jake Slebodnick. Assistant Fire...
