Biz Kidz Expo: A ‘Shark-Tank’ inspired event coming to Estero

 4 days ago
J-D Ribali stopped by the studio this morning to talk about a new event coming to Miromar Outlets in Estero.

The ‘Biz Kidz Expo’ will feature children – ages 7-17, who will have an opportunity to present their business idea, sell their products and or services to the public, and pitch their business to a panel of judges.

Contestants who place first, second, or third in either the junior or senior divisions will receive prize money to help make their entrepreneurial dreams come true. Cash prizes totaling $5,000 dollars will be awarded to the business ideas which score the highest total points.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, December 3, at the Miromar Outlets in Estero, Florida, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The cost for kids to register is $35. Participants can learn more about the event and register online at Biz-Kids-Expo.com. Business sponsorships and mentorship opportunities are also available. For more information on sponsorship levels, visit Biz-Kids-Expo.com, or contact JD Ribali at 239-675-1235 or [email protected]

