4d ago
Why do democrats too often jump to the conclusion something is politically motivated without gathering more information?
Athens News Matters: Panel for December 2nd, 2022
Our panel discusses the week in news and politics, including the recent break-in at the Democratic Party headquarters in Athens, whether the push for Saturday voting was worth it, and the possible outcome of next week’s runoff election for US Senate. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio...
Athens News Matters: Deborah Gonzalez and Restorative Justice
Crime is on the rise in the US and in Athens, and was on the minds of voters in this year’s midterm elections. While many elected officials take a “get-tough” stance on the issue, Deborah Gonzalez favors a softer approach. Gonzalez, the District Attorney for Georgia’s Western Judicial Circuit, joins us to explain how restorative justice can make both the victims of crime – and the perpetrators – whole.
Downtown Parade of Lights Will Go On
The Downtown Parade of Lights will go on as planned, despite a social media post indicating rumors of threats to conduct a shooting at the event. ACC Leisure Services confirmed on its Facebook page that the parade is not cancelled. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is aware of the post and rumored threats and is investigating. In a Facebook post, the ACCPD said the department has not identified any credible threat of violence concerning the parade. The department will continue to monitor the situation and will have appropriate levels of security at the parade.
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
Georgia could hit 1.5 million early votes in Senate runoff
Friday is the last day of early voting for the December 6 runoff, and in Georgia, the number of early voters could cross the million and a half mark. As of the end of the day Thursday, more than 1.3 million Georgians had voted early. Adding in some 117,000 absentee ballots that have been returned brings the total votes cast to 1.47 million.
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into home, assaulting residents
A Gainesville man was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Office on November 30 after he broke into a home on October 30 and began assaulting both a male and female inside of the residence. A release from the agency states Jorge Andres Garcia, 29, caused bruises, cuts and a...
Athens News Matters: Athens Symphony Holiday Season
The Athens Symphony plans to make joyful noises this holiday season, and their conductor gives us a preview of what to expect. Please note, the Classic Center website referenced in this story should be classiccenter.com. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news...
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
Georgia speaker's widow enters race to fill state House seat
The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat. The Republican Kemp quickly endorsed Ralston, the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority. Conservative online talk show host Brian K. Pritchard is also running. Qualifying for the all-party special election begins Monday and ends Wednesday. If no one wins a majority on Jan. 3, a runoff would be held on Jan. 31.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
DeKalb woman says her water bill skyrocketed nearly 2,000% with no explanation
LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is baffled after she says her water bill skyrocketed to more than $900 without an explanation. Marie Metellus told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that this month she received a bill totaling $914.22. Metellus says she hired a plumber to check her...
