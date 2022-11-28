ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

attgog
4d ago

Why do democrats too often jump to the conclusion something is politically motivated without gathering more information?

wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Panel for December 2nd, 2022

Our panel discusses the week in news and politics, including the recent break-in at the Democratic Party headquarters in Athens, whether the push for Saturday voting was worth it, and the possible outcome of next week’s runoff election for US Senate. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Deborah Gonzalez and Restorative Justice

Crime is on the rise in the US and in Athens, and was on the minds of voters in this year’s midterm elections. While many elected officials take a “get-tough” stance on the issue, Deborah Gonzalez favors a softer approach. Gonzalez, the District Attorney for Georgia’s Western Judicial Circuit, joins us to explain how restorative justice can make both the victims of crime – and the perpetrators – whole.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Downtown Parade of Lights Will Go On

The Downtown Parade of Lights will go on as planned, despite a social media post indicating rumors of threats to conduct a shooting at the event. ACC Leisure Services confirmed on its Facebook page that the parade is not cancelled. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is aware of the post and rumored threats and is investigating. In a Facebook post, the ACCPD said the department has not identified any credible threat of violence concerning the parade. The department will continue to monitor the situation and will have appropriate levels of security at the parade.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Georgia could hit 1.5 million early votes in Senate runoff

Friday is the last day of early voting for the December 6 runoff, and in Georgia, the number of early voters could cross the million and a half mark. As of the end of the day Thursday, more than 1.3 million Georgians had voted early. Adding in some 117,000 absentee ballots that have been returned brings the total votes cast to 1.47 million.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Athens Symphony Holiday Season

The Athens Symphony plans to make joyful noises this holiday season, and their conductor gives us a preview of what to expect. Please note, the Classic Center website referenced in this story should be classiccenter.com. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Georgia speaker's widow enters race to fill state House seat

The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat. The Republican Kemp quickly endorsed Ralston, the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority. Conservative online talk show host Brian K. Pritchard is also running. Qualifying for the all-party special election begins Monday and ends Wednesday. If no one wins a majority on Jan. 3, a runoff would be held on Jan. 31.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE

