ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

‘Most significant’ arts venue since Opera House: Sydney’s $230M gallery complex opens

In a World War II-era fuel storage tank deep beneath Sydney, the smell of gasoline still hangs in the air. Pulsing lights sweep the cavernous space to reveal fragments of “The End of Imagination,” an installation by Argentine artist Adrián Villar Rojas. Five twisting sculptural forms, born from a digitized future of Rojas’ creation, emerge out of the darkness.
KTVZ

‘Violent Night’ delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in ‘Die Hard’ mode

The idea of a nasty Christmas movie is nothing new, but “Violent Night” still manages to deliver the goods, mixing “Die Hard” and “Rambo”-style action with a fair amount of hokey ho-ho-hokum. David Harbour makes a particularly good cranky, butt-kicking Santa, in a movie that offers the sort of shared experience that should bring theaters some much-needed cheer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KTVZ

10 casino movie myths debunked

Mads Mikkelsen in a scene from “Casino Royale”. When has Hollywood ever not been a sucker for romance? And what’s more romantic than a story about Sin City in all of its smoky, Strip-strutting, immoral glory where a down-on-their-luck underdog gets a second chance? Reality, however, can be much different from Hollywood portrayals of organized crime bosses patrolling smoky, anything-goes gaming floors full of no-limits tables where players hide card-counting devices beneath their slacks.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy