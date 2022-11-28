Mads Mikkelsen in a scene from “Casino Royale”. When has Hollywood ever not been a sucker for romance? And what’s more romantic than a story about Sin City in all of its smoky, Strip-strutting, immoral glory where a down-on-their-luck underdog gets a second chance? Reality, however, can be much different from Hollywood portrayals of organized crime bosses patrolling smoky, anything-goes gaming floors full of no-limits tables where players hide card-counting devices beneath their slacks.

NEVADA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO