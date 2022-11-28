The Downtown Parade of Lights will go on as planned, despite a social media post indicating rumors of threats to conduct a shooting at the event. ACC Leisure Services confirmed on its Facebook page that the parade is not cancelled. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is aware of the post and rumored threats and is investigating. In a Facebook post, the ACCPD said the department has not identified any credible threat of violence concerning the parade. The department will continue to monitor the situation and will have appropriate levels of security at the parade.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO