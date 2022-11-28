Read full article on original website
Athens News Matters: Panel for December 2nd, 2022
Our panel discusses the week in news and politics, including the recent break-in at the Democratic Party headquarters in Athens, whether the push for Saturday voting was worth it, and the possible outcome of next week’s runoff election for US Senate. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio...
Georgia could hit 1.5 million early votes in Senate runoff
Friday is the last day of early voting for the December 6 runoff, and in Georgia, the number of early voters could cross the million and a half mark. As of the end of the day Thursday, more than 1.3 million Georgians had voted early. Adding in some 117,000 absentee ballots that have been returned brings the total votes cast to 1.47 million.
Athens News Matters: Deborah Gonzalez and Restorative Justice
Crime is on the rise in the US and in Athens, and was on the minds of voters in this year’s midterm elections. While many elected officials take a “get-tough” stance on the issue, Deborah Gonzalez favors a softer approach. Gonzalez, the District Attorney for Georgia’s Western Judicial Circuit, joins us to explain how restorative justice can make both the victims of crime – and the perpetrators – whole.
Georgia speaker's widow enters race to fill state House seat
The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat. The Republican Kemp quickly endorsed Ralston, the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority. Conservative online talk show host Brian K. Pritchard is also running. Qualifying for the all-party special election begins Monday and ends Wednesday. If no one wins a majority on Jan. 3, a runoff would be held on Jan. 31.
Athens News Matters: Athens Symphony Holiday Season
The Athens Symphony plans to make joyful noises this holiday season, and their conductor gives us a preview of what to expect. Please note, the Classic Center website referenced in this story should be classiccenter.com. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news...
Athens News Matters: UGA Veterinary School and Humane Society Shelter Partnership
In 2021, the UGA vet school and the Athens Area Humane Society partnered to run a shelter medicine program to address a nationwide shelter shortage. Since then, the Humane Society has provided more than 500 surgeries per month to animals in need.
Athens News Matters: Rhodes Scholar Natalie Navarrete
The organized crime syndicates of Central Asia are literally worlds away from the halls of Oxford University, but for Natalie Navarrete, a 2023 Rhodes Scholar and UGA student majoring in International Affairs, the path from one to the other makes perfect sense. We’ll learn more about Navarrete’s academic pursuits, and how this honor will help shape her future.
Underdog UGA volleyball team surprises Towson in NCAA first round
The UGA Volleyball team upset eight-seed Towson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last night, three sets to one. Volleyball at UGA has been somewhat flat in recent years, with the team winning just one SEC in the two seasons before head coach Tom Black took over the struggling program in 2016. Black took the team to the NCAAs in 2019, before the COVID pandemic knocked the team off course.
Downtown Parade of Lights Will Go On
The Downtown Parade of Lights will go on as planned, despite a social media post indicating rumors of threats to conduct a shooting at the event. ACC Leisure Services confirmed on its Facebook page that the parade is not cancelled. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is aware of the post and rumored threats and is investigating. In a Facebook post, the ACCPD said the department has not identified any credible threat of violence concerning the parade. The department will continue to monitor the situation and will have appropriate levels of security at the parade.
Georgia stays at top of College Football Playoff Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs easily held onto the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, setting them up for a potential playoff game against the University of Southern California and perhaps a repeat of last year's national championship win. But the road to that national championship goes through...
Athens Teen Arrested for Shooting Death
Wednesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police arrested an Athens teen in connection with the October 28 shooting death of a 20-year old Athens woman. Police say 18-year old Daviae Oliver is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. Around the same time,...
