Georgia State

Nearly 200,000 Georgians voted over the weekend in U.S. Senate runoff

By Collin Kelley
 5 days ago
Waits of more than an hour were the norm in many communities over the weekend as nearly 200,000 people turned out on Saturday and Sunday to cast votes in the U.S. Senate runoff.

Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling said 181,711 votes were cast in the counties that offered early voting over the weekend.

The weekend voting almost didn’t happen.

Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock filed a legal challenge against the state, which said Georgia law prohibited voting on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Warnock won his case despite Republicans appealing to the Georgia Supreme Court to block early voting.

Regular early voting got underway this morning ahead of the Dec. 6 election day rematch between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Sterling said on social media that turnout this morning was already “blowing doors.”

“As of 10:30am we have already seen 63,454 Georgians cast their early votes in person,” Sterling tweeted . “This is outpacing the turnout from the last day of early voting in the General Election.”

Today, Nov. 28, is the last day to request an absentee ballot. More details about early voting in Fulton and DeKalb counties can be found here .

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

