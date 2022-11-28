Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
JCSO, SWAT carry out search warrant linked to series of auto burglaries
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and SWAT carried out a search warrant at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 8600 block of Phelan, near West Brook High School, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the search warrant was related to...
Click2Houston.com
Disabled man’s mother, stepfather accused of tethering victim while performing torturous ‘holistic’ medical procedures, Hitchcock police say
HITCHCOCK, Texas – A mother and stepfather have been accused of subjecting the woman’s disabled adult son to brutal abuse, while practicing home remedies on the man, furthering his torture, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. Timothy Ray Ellis, 51, and Billie Jean Barnes, 66, have each been...
Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville names new police chief
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year. “After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim,...
bluebonnetnews.com
Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail
An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
Click2Houston.com
Docs: Man charged with murder of Migos rapper ‘Takeoff’ obtained expedited passport, Mexican itinerary shortly after shooting
HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday that they’ve made arrests in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder. Police...
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM burglaries
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for burglary in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Marvin Charles Collins, 33, Aqunis Marquis Green, 23 and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21 each pleaded guilty on July 19 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Nov. […]
titantime.org
Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
marinelink.com
Injured Ferry Deckhand Medevaced Near Galveston
An injured deckhand was medevaced from a ferry near Galveston, Texas, on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 2:42 p.m. relayed by Vessel Traffic Services Houston/Galveston personnel that a crew member aboard the John W. Johnson ferry had been struck in the face by the vessel's anchor chain after the ferry lost propulsion at the entrance to the Galveston Channel.
Click2Houston.com
Missing man found shot to death in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A missing man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Leonard Prince was found around 1 p.m. in the 11400 block of Mesa Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. Investigators said Prince had...
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder
It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Police said they smelled alcohol on breath of driver accused of hitting 2 Cleveland HS students
As the students are recovering from the crash, officers are working to improve safety for students in the area and remind drivers, "don't take a chance."
Man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing, killing roommate in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man found guilty of stabbing, killing his roommate in April 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison. Joaquin Garcia was indicted on September 1, 2021 on one count of murder for the April 2021 stabbing death of 40-year-old Norlan Moreno in Beaumont. The trial...
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
Man found dead after being trapped in burning home described as 'kind and generous'
HOUSTON — Neighbors of a man found dead in a house fire in southeast Houston described him as a kind and caring man always willing to help. Family members identified the victim trapped in the burning home as 66-year-old Russell Waddy. Residents in the tight-knit neighborhood said they desperately...
Man found dead in bedroom after firefighters extinguish house fire on Houston's southside
Officials said it may have been difficult to find the man during the first two searches because there was a lot of debris and items in the room where he was found.
