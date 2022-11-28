ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Disabled man’s mother, stepfather accused of tethering victim while performing torturous ‘holistic’ medical procedures, Hitchcock police say

HITCHCOCK, Texas – A mother and stepfather have been accused of subjecting the woman’s disabled adult son to brutal abuse, while practicing home remedies on the man, furthering his torture, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. Timothy Ray Ellis, 51, and Billie Jean Barnes, 66, have each been...
HITCHCOCK, TX
12NewsNow

Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
IVANHOE, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville names new police chief

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year. “After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim,...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail

An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
titantime.org

Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
marinelink.com

Injured Ferry Deckhand Medevaced Near Galveston

An injured deckhand was medevaced from a ferry near Galveston, Texas, on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 2:42 p.m. relayed by Vessel Traffic Services Houston/Galveston personnel that a crew member aboard the John W. Johnson ferry had been struck in the face by the vessel's anchor chain after the ferry lost propulsion at the entrance to the Galveston Channel.
GALVESTON, TX
K97.5

HOUSTON, TX

