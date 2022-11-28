ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 3

Lepine Lepine
5d ago

That makes 2 convenient stores robbed in that general area over the weekend. I hope that they catch up with the criminals

Reply
2
WCAX

Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

New Vt. lawmakers receive crash course in governance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a little over a month, there will be a historic number of fresh faces. Newly elected state senators and representatives this week have been getting a crash course in lawmaking hosted by the Snelling Institute and the Joint Fiscal Office. The training covers everything from how to write a bill to working with the judicial and executive branches and the press.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high

A viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker had WCAX looking into what it’s for. Sen. Sanders commented on the addition to the rail strike vote which would include seven sick days to the union agreement. Spectrum Youth and Family Services prepare for winter...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Expo

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say 60 crafters and artisans will be there each day.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act

Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. People in Springfield will see several police officers Wednesday while a drug investigation is underway. Multiple crews battle fire at Derby business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple crews were...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
WCAX

Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
READSBORO, VT
WCAX

Vt. childhood behavior specialist takes on sibling dynamics in new book

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new children’s book from a Vermont author aims to help growing families navigate some complex feelings. It’s called “Little Siblings, Big Feelings.” Its author, childhood behavior specialist Maya Burr, says the topic of sibling dynamics comes up constantly from the families who consult her for help. But it wasn’t until she had her second child and she was looking for books to help kids with strategies for managing their feelings, that she realized there weren’t many dealing with that specifically.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Multiple crews battle structure fire in St. Albans

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The Saint Albans City Fire Department and multiple other crews have been battling an overnight structure fire for several hours. Officials tells us they first responded to the fire at 11 p.m. on Friday near North Elm Street and Aldis Street. As of 6:30...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT

