Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3
The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Get Rachaad White, Gus Edwards in lineups
Byes are back but light with only James Conner, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard out for Week 13. Injuries to Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, Michael Carter and more, however, will make things a bit tight for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
CBS Sports
Bills make NFL history by becoming the first team to pull off these two impressive feats
The Buffalo Bills made some NFL history on Thursday with their 24-10 win over the New England Patriots. With the victory, the Bills accomplished TWO feats that had never been pulled off before. First, the win over the Patriots gave the Bills three Thursday victories this season, which is the...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson: Misses practice, listed as questionable
Henderson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday due to an illness. Fellow running back Travis Etienne (foot) is also listed as questionable, but trending toward active status after logging limited practices this week. Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, coach Dog Pederson indicated that Henderson would likely be inactive on game day if Etienne is available, as the newcomer "continues to grow and learn the (Jaguars') offense." With that in mind, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner figure to handle change-of-pace duties Sunday, assuming Etienne suits up versus Detroit.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Sleepers & DFS: DeAndre Carter, Brian Robinson, Zay Jones among winning options
The Chargers-Raiders game should be a shootout in Las Vegas, and all the main weapons for Justin Herbert are worth using as Fantasy options this week with Mike Williams (ankle) still hurt. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start receivers, and Gerald Everett remains a low-end starting tight end. And don't forget about DeAndre Carter as well.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness
Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Garrett Wilson, Christian Watson will stay hot
Byes are back but light with only DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and D.J. Moore out for Week 13. Injuries to Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Jerry Jeudy, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and more will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Packers' Tipa Galeai: Done for season
Galeai (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window close without being moved to the active roster, so he is now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Galeai was injured in the team's Week 5 game with the Giants, and he was ultimately placed on IR...
CBS Sports
Bears' Trevor Siemian: To undergo season-ending surgery
Coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery on his oblique, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Siemian was slated to fill in for an absent Justin Fields (shoulder) this past Sunday at the Jets, but he injured his oblique in warmups and suddenly was a game-time decision. He ended up playing through the pain and logged all 56 offense snaps in the loss while completing 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In the wake of the performance, Siemian was unable to practice during Week 13 prep and now will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Fields is in line to return Sunday against the Packers, and Eberflus noted practice-squad member Nathan Peterman will be the backup quarterback, even with the Bears signing Tim Boyle of the Lions' practice squad Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on being snubbed by Jaguars in NFL Draft: 'My arms were just not quite long enough'
This Sunday, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will be on the same field. No, Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson will not actually be on the field at the same time, since they are both defenders; but they will both be out there, taking on a team that in another world, could have been the team they ended up playing for.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, but sit Jeff Wilson
In one of the most impressive stories of the NFL season, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. broke out for his first career 100-yard game in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson showed how far he's come from a preseason shooting incident to run for 105 yards on 18 carries with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Owners that have been sweating out weekly Fantasy football start-sit decisions between Robinson and teammate Antonio Gibson appear to have another choice to make in their Week 13 Fantasy football rankings when Washington plays the New York Giants. Washington should be poised to lead its Week 13 offense with its ground attack, and give Robinson the chance to build off of last week's performance and come through for anyone who uses him for their Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Comes down will illness
Brooks did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Brooks was one of eight Seahawks players to be listed with an illness on Thursday's injury report, leaving him sidelined in practice for the first time Week 13. While the timing of this ailment is far from opportune, the third-year linebacker will have one more chance to work his way back into practice before Friday's final injury report. Brooks leads the NFL with 122 tackles through the first 12 weeks of the season, so it's likely the team will do everything it can to make sure he's available to play Sunday versus the Rams.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Preview: Bet on Jaylen Warren if Najee Harris misses time
At the beginning of the week I wrote that Zonovan Knight and Benny Snell were the top waiver adds, but both of those situations could be ugly. A day later, Jaylen Warren announced he'd been cleared to return and the Steelers' running back situation became instantly less clear. We're leaning...
CBS Sports
Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness
Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: May return before season's end
Crowder (ankle) said this week that he's targeting a return to action in late December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. "It's just all about how I'm feeling at that point and how well the rehab has gone," Crowder noted. Crowder has been sidelined since breaking his ankle Week 4,...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
