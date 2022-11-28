Know Your Opponents: Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday evening in Washington at 7 PM Eastern Time. Both teams currently have a similar record so you can say they’re both evenly matched. However, there’s a pretty big difference playing in the Eastern Conference compared to the Western Conference as the Wizards are higher up in the standings .

The Timberwolves had quite the summer this past offseason. They acquired one of the best defenders in the NBA in Rudy Gobert. Gobert is the most feared rim protector in the league. Gobert has been a better scorer this season as well. The pairing of him and Karl Anthony Towns is nice but it could always be better. Karl Anthony Towns is one of the best three point shooters in the NBA. This will definitely be something the Wizards will have to defend aggressively as their perimeter defense hasn’t been great this season.

The twin towers defending the paint in Minnesota- USA Today

To make matters worst, Anthony Edwards has “STAR” written all over him. He has the potential to be the best player in the league once he puts everything together. He is an athletic freak and can score from all areas in basketball. He has become quite the playmaker as well despite playing next to Point Guard D’Angelo Russell.

This will indeed be a good test and a hard fought battle for the Washington Wizards. They will need to focus primarily on defense to win this game. Hard work will pay off if they play hard from start to finish in this game.