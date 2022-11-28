ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Know Your Opponents: Timberwolves

By Tyrone Montgomery
Inside The Wizards
Inside The Wizards
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQPjR_0jQ0St4s00

Know Your Opponents: Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday evening in Washington at 7 PM Eastern Time. Both teams currently have a similar record so you can say they’re both evenly matched. However, there’s a pretty big difference playing in the Eastern Conference compared to the Western Conference as the Wizards are higher up in the standings .

The Timberwolves had quite the summer this past offseason. They acquired one of the best defenders in the NBA in Rudy Gobert. Gobert is the most feared rim protector in the league. Gobert has been a better scorer this season as well. The pairing of him and Karl Anthony Towns is nice but it could always be better. Karl Anthony Towns is one of the best three point shooters in the NBA. This will definitely be something the Wizards will have to defend aggressively as their perimeter defense hasn’t been great this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC5RW_0jQ0St4s00
The twin towers defending the paint in Minnesota- USA Today

To make matters worst, Anthony Edwards has “STAR” written all over him. He has the potential to be the best player in the league once he puts everything together. He is an athletic freak and can score from all areas in basketball. He has become quite the playmaker as well despite playing next to Point Guard D’Angelo Russell.

This will indeed be a good test and a hard fought battle for the Washington Wizards. They will need to focus primarily on defense to win this game. Hard work will pay off if they play hard from start to finish in this game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Inside The Wizards

Inside The Wizards

Washington, DC
47
Followers
158
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheWizards brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Washington Wizards.

 https://www.si.com/nba/wizards

Comments / 0

Community Policy