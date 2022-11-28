Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Trading Volume Outside Binance Falls To Lowest Since Feb 2021
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume outside Binance has fallen to its lowest value since the February of 2021. Bitcoin Trading Volume Continues To Tumble As Market Calms Down. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, volume including Binance is still at a high level right now.
bitcoinist.com
Moonbirds vs Ganja Guruz – Which NFT Collection Is Better?
Global sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reached $12.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The popularity of NFTs has only risen over the past few years with even celebrities catching on to the trend. If you are new to the world of NFTs and are wondering how to start your investment journey, you can begin with simple research. Select a few of the top-performing NFTs like Moonbirds or Ganja Guruz, compare them, and then make a decision.
bitcoinist.com
The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2023
After a painful downturn, the cryptocurrency market is looking to stage a rebound and investors need to get focused on the right opportunities for a rally. When looking at the best coins to buy, it is important to target those with the potential for large growth and big revenue gains.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Meteoric Rise Sees Price Increasing by 200% – Will ORY come anywhere close to the success of SHIB or DOGE?
Oryen is at it again, surging 200% since the presale launch. The project now boasts the best crypto performance of crypto’s Q4 2022, staying upward despite declining markets. After ranking among the best altcoin projects in 2022, many investors indicate Oryen could rise to the top of crypto rankings...
bitcoinist.com
Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022
While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
bitcoinist.com
In 2023, Snowfall Protocol Expected To Triumph Over Polkadot (Dot) And Stellar (Xlm) Coins!
There are a great number of competing initiatives in the cryptocurrency space. However, Snowfall protocol (SNW) token from the Snowfall protocol (SNW) may be the one to watch in 2023. So, what exactly sets Snowfall protocol (SNW) apart from the rest? This post will examine Snowfall protocol (SNW) token and explain why we think it has a chance to become a major player in the digital asset sector by 2023, even when compared to well-established tokens like Polkadot (DOT) and Stellar (XLM).
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Most Popular DeFi Meme Token And Could Provide Better Returns Than Cardano and Filecoin
New investors can sometimes get confused since there are so many cryptocurrencies available in the market. It is essential to assess the market situation and the potential of the token before purchasing it. You should find out everything about a cryptocurrency before buying it and also research through available crypto learning resources.
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Cardano? The Failed Stablecoin Project and the Blockchain Future
To say 2022 has been disappointing for the crypto market would be an understatement. The gentle winter that began in late 2021 has drawn out too long, overhauling the industry. Despite being one of the world’s most established cryptocurrencies, Cardano wasn’t spared from its aftermath. ADA has lost close to...
bitcoinist.com
Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains
Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
bitcoinist.com
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
bitcoinist.com
Top Crypto Investments For 2023: Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
With the crypto market recovering from a brutal bear market in 2022, investors are looking for the best bang for their buck in 2023. Let’s compare the newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) with crypto veterans Avalanche (AVX) and Cardano (ADA). Orbeon Protocol is in its presale phase and is expected to 60x in the next few weeks.
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: CFTC Chair Behnam Shifts Stance, Says Only Bitcoin Is A Commodity, Not Ethereum
Curiously, the crypto industry was watching Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) interview at the Dealbook summit a few hours ago. In the meantime, however, an extremely important shift in regulatory stance has occurred in the question of which other cryptocurrencies are commodities besides Bitcoin. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)...
bitcoinist.com
Rocketize, Cardano, and Cosmos are Three Crypto Projects with Huge Earning Potential
The diversity of the blockchain provides users with an opportunity to invest in their preferred niche. It also affords users the opportunity for portfolio diversification as users can benefit from a diverse pool of profit. Rocketize (JATO), Cardano (ADA), and Cosmos (ATOM) are three huge crypto projects in different niches...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
bitcoinist.com
Here’s why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is soaring ahead of Huobi Token (HT) and Celo (CGLD)
The crypto market is growing popular every day, with more and more people investing in digital assets. Unfortunately, not all platforms are created equal when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will introduce you to the three well-known platforms in the crypto trading space: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Huobi (HT), and Celo (CGLD).
bitcoinist.com
While Huobi Token (HT) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) Face Challenges, Flasko (FLSK) Reaches Stage Two
Earlier this month, the popular crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. This collapse set off many events that led to the popular crypto lender BlockFi going under. We are left with falling crypto prices and a pessimistic view of the whole sector. Popular coins like Huobi Token (HT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have fallen from grace, but not everything is so bleak.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year
This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...
bitcoinist.com
「MEXC’s Changing for you」. The 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businssssess, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. 「Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
bitcoinist.com
Don’t Trust Polygon (MATIC) And Dogecoin (DOGE), Place Confidence In The Hideaways
It goes without saying Polygon (MATIC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most widely used cryptocurrencies in the market. But many investors are questioning if it is still a profitable business to invest in MATIC and DOGE. Let’s discover whether both coins are the best investment to fatten your crypto wallets.
Comments / 0