ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdKr7_0jQ0SJk400
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of California is the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights in Dana Point.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"When you're on the water, it doesn't get any better than a boat parade of lights. And these Southern California boat — or, let's be real, yacht — Christmas light displays are pretty exceptional. The Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights is a Southern California tradition where you're in for a treat, with boats showing off their best holiday decorations, Christmas-themed photo-opts, visits from Santa, and a slew of impressive installations like the "Merry Kiss Me" arch and the giant whale sculpture (in Dana Point). Nearby, the King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade in Redondo Beach is another family-friendly favorite, and the best views can be seen from around King Harbor, in the former Moonstone Park and Mole B areas, but not from the pier."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

Comments / 0

Related
33andfree

Explore California's Best State Parks

California is on the destination list for a lot of people. They come to explore some of the best national parks in the world, incredible beaches, their chance at seeing a celebrity in Hollywood, and there is always Disneyland. But what about California's state parks? If you are venturing to the state to explore its natural beauty, then I would suggest making sure to put these state parks on your bucket list or itinerary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KGET

Disneyland offers ticket deal for Southern California residents

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday a ticket deal exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for $73 per person. The standard price for this ticket offer is $83 for one ticket. The tickets don’t have to be used consecutively. Southern California Resident Limited-Time Weekday Ticket […]
thelog.com

Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
DANA POINT, CA
Fox40

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
SOLVANG, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8

This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy