ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford celebrates unveiling of memorial for Sgt. Alfred Hilton, county’s only Medal of Honor recipient

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9Eop_0jQ0RuvO00
Oscar Hilton Jr. , the great, great, great nephew of Sergeant Alfred B. Hilton, studies the memorial dedicated to his ancestor Sergeant Alfred B. Hilton after the unveiling of the memorial in David Craig Park in Havre de Grace Friday, November 4, 2022. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Harford County on Friday celebrated the unveiling of the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial at the David Craig Park. The memorial commemorates Harford County’s only Medal of Honor recipient.

“This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the only native of Harford County to receive our nation’s highest military honor,” said Curtis Beulah, chair of the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund Inc. and District F council member.

The Havre de Grace site features a picture of what is believed to be Hilton and his unit and the flags of Hilton’s country, state and county. Hilton’s personal history is engraved on the back of pictures of Hilton’s unit.

“This has been amazing and overwhelming,” said Joi Hilton, the great-great-great-great-niece of Alfred Hilton. “People can come out and see where he came from. They can find all the history of him right here.”

State and local officials, along with residents of Harford County gathered Friday to recognize those involved with keeping alive the memory of the historical figure.

Alfred B. Hilton is the recipient of the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor. Hilton is one of 16 Black union Army Soldiers who received the Medal of Honor for their service during the Civil War. He is the only service member from Harford County to receive this distinction.

According to the the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund, Hilton was born in the Hopewell area of Harford County, now Level, around 1842 to Harriet and Isaac Hilton, free citizens who had formerly been enslaved in the county.

Hilton enlisted with the 4th Regiment United States Colored Troops in 1863 and was made a color bearer in 1864, tasked with carrying the national flag into battle.

On Sept. 29, 1864, Hilton and his regiment advanced ahead of Union troops against entrenched Confederate defenses at Chapin’s Farm outside Richmond, Virginia — a critical engagement during the war, according to the foundation. Hilton was wounded but continued to advance, picking up the regimental standard from another fallen soldier and carrying the national and regimental flags forward until he was unable to go farther.

Before he fell, he passed the flags to others in his regiment and said “Boys, save the colors!” He died of his wounds in a segregated hospital in Hampton Roads, Virginia, on Oct. 21, 1864, and is now buried in the Hampton National Cemetery, according to the foundation.

Hilton died around 22 years old, which means he did not really get to fully experience life yet, Joi Hilton said. Many of his descendants, such as Joi, have never even got to see what he looked like in a picture or in person, Hilton said. However, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

“This monument will mean a lot to a lot of people,” said William Martin, mayor of Havre de Grace. “This answers questions that he [Hilton] never got to answer.”

About 180,000 Black Americans had joined the fight by the end of the Civil War, despite rampant discrimination and earning lower wages than their white counterparts, according to the Library of Congress. It is estimated that a third of all the African Americans who enlisted died.

“This county and community has come together to never forget,” said Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II. “Of the 40 million Americans who served in the armed forces since the civil war only 3,520 have been awarded this medal [the Medal of Honor]. Far less than one percent, and during the civil war only 16 African Americans soldiers received the medal of honor.”

“This type of stuff (a memorial ceremony) just doesn’t happen that often especially for an African American in the Civil War,” Joi Hilton said. “It says lot.”

With this unveiling, the foundation’s mission to preserve his memory and educate the public about his overlooked heroism will now expand to focus on a grave marker preservation program that seeks to identify, locate and appropriately mark the graves of U.S. Colored Troops buried in Harford County.

“Bringing Hilton’s story to light has been a hallmark for this administration,” said Bob Brown, representative for County Executive Barry Glassman. “This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute of the only Harford native to receive the highest honor.”

Annual scholarships will continue to be awarded in honor of Hilton to students attending Harford Community College.

Prior to the formation of the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund Inc., the Hilton family did not even know of Alfred Hilton’s accomplishments until the family connected with a historian and started researching. After learning more, the family connected with the Harford County government to honor the war hero’s legacy, Joi Hilton said.

In January 2021, a Civil War-themed playground opened in Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Park off of Gravel Hill Road, in the area just west of Havre de Grace where Hilton grew up and his descendants still own property. The playground was funded by the county, said Bob Brown, who represented County Executive Barry Glassman at the event.

In May 2021, the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund announced it would be building a monument to commemorate Hilton at David R. Craig Park . Originally, the monument had been planned for Millard Tydings Memorial Park, but buried utility lines made the site unworkable, and there was not appropriate space for it, so Havre de Grace agreed to dedicate a part of David R. Craig Park to the memorial.

The memorial was funded by grants from state and county government and organizations. The foundation received $50,000 grants from the State of Maryland Capital Grant and the Harford County government.

The foundation also received a $25,000 grant from the Maryland Historical Trust African American Heritage Preservation Program and a $10,000 grant from the Dresher Foundation.

The memorial was sponsored by Aberdeen Proving Ground, the City of Havre de Grace, Federal Credit Union, Jones Junction, Freedom Federal Credit Union, BSC America, Bel Air Auto Auction among many others.

To learn more about Hilton and the foundation please visit: www.sgtalfredbhiltonfoundation.com

Comments / 0

Related
belairnewsandviews.com

Renovated Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air has reopened

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 2, 2022) – The Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air reopened last week after undergoing major renovations to upgrade the equipment and make it more accessible. Two new, nearly life-size giraffe structures welcome visitors to the new older children’s section, for 5-to-12-year-olds. They join...
BEL AIR, MD
Commercial Observer

St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County

Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February

BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates provides expert care for disorders of the digestive tract including colon and rectal disease, ulcers, stomach disorders, Crohn’s disease, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver and pancreatic disease. Our board-certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists are committed to providing you the treatment you need which will get you back to your best health.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation

For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Nonprofit Now Accepting Nominations to Win Free Car

During the season of giving, the nonprofit Cars With Care is leading the way by providing another free car for a Baltimore resident in need. Andrea Brackett is a past car recipient who said that she is forever indebted to the nonprofit’s team. A dream of having her own reliable transportation came true because of Cars With Care.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

A Former Corporate CEO Now Sells Fish in St. Michaels

Lots of people rethink their work lives, but only one has recently gone from the top ranks of huge companies like Microsoft and Bank of America to selling crab at an Eastern Shore seafood market. Meet the new Linda Zecher. Most recently CEO of the publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, she’s now spending her days as a small-business owner, fishmonger, and butcher at Chesapeake Seafood & Prime Meats in St. Michaels.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan raises $1.7 million at gala, “never been more concerned” about future of country

HOGAN @ GALA: NOT MAKING ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT: Gov. Larry Hogan, stopping short of announcing an upcoming run for president or even an exploratory committee, told supporters Wednesday he’s “never been more concerned about the direction of our nation” and would make a decision about a potential campaign after he leaves office. Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'He ran and saved her': 70-year-old military veteran awake, remembers rescuing two from Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE - Terry Bagley, a U.S. Marine veteran, is being hailed as a hero.Last week, he risked his life rescuing a woman and her daughter from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley is awake, but remains in the hospital, more than a week after the Nov. 22 explosion and fire.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with his daughter, Eris Bagley, who said all her father wants is a soda."My dad is currently awake. He is talking," Eris Bagley said. "He really just wants a soda. That's all he's talking about, getting a soda and coming home."Terry Bagley remembers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Arundel’s Pittman announces promotions, changes

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a series of promotions and staff changes in advance of his second term. Among other changes in senior staff, current Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson will serve as the county’s chief administrative officer and current Communications Director Jeff Amoros will serve as chief of staff.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy