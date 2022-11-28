ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Controller Michael Lamb announces run for County Executive

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVIHj_0jQ0RkLM00

City of Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb has announced he is running to be the next County Executive of Allegheny County.

The Democrat made the announcement Monday morning.

Current County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is leaving due to term limits. He is finishing his final four-year term.

Lamb has been the city’s controller since 2008.

“As county executive, we will have a county government that is transparent and accessible,” said Lamb in a statement released to the media.
“County leadership that is committed to making Allegheny County work better for the people it serves.”

In an interview with KDKA Radio, Lamb discussed his approach to governing if he was to be elected.

“Working within the departments within county government, we can have a government that’s more transparent, something I’ve worked on throughout my career,” said Lamb. “We can have a government that better responds to the needs of our citizens.”

An attorney, received his Juris Doctorate from the Duquesne University School of Law, his master’s in public policy from Carnegie Mellon and his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.

Lamb announced in August he was stepping aside. At the time, political observers considered Lamb a likely candidate for county executive.

There's another candidate in the county executive race, Erin McClelland

