Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WBIR
Holidays on Ice
Knoxville's Holiday on Ice is back. Here's when you can go and what to expect.
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar
If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
wvlt.tv
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
First winter farmers market of the season kicks off Saturday morning in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular events is returning Saturday — the winter farmers market. The event brings together local farmers, craft makers, artists and many other kinds of vendors to fill Market Square with booths featuring several kinds of items. For many shoppers, it's a perfect place to find gifts for loved ones over the holidays.
10About Town: A cat birthday party, holiday markets and 'The Carol!'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Blount Mansion is hosting its Open House & Holiday Market on Friday night. You can tour the beautiful grounds and interior of the Blount Mansion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You'll also be able to enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations arranged by the Knoxville Garden Club. This event is free and open to the public.
Toys for Tots 2022 applications being taken through Dec. 5
People have until Monday to apply to receive toys from the annual Toys for Tots event.
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
indherald.com
Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain
ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
‘Deeply disturbed’ Knox County Commissioner invites community discussion on deli incident at Dec. 19 meeting
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy wrote a letter stating she is "deeply disturbed" by the stance that the Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken.
Miniature Thorne Rooms back on display at Knoxville Museum of Art for holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pulling out the Thorne Rooms to display throughout the holiday season. The Thorne Rooms were originally developed in the 1930s by Chicago artist Narcissa Niblack Thorne. She was inspired by her love of dollhouses as a young girl. After traveling throughout Europe where she collected miniature furniture and accessories, she created over two dozen mini rooms.
Gatlinburg Parade 2022: What to know about the annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade
Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade organizers say more than 60,000 people come to view the award-winning parade each year. Here's what to know about this year's festive cavalcade.
thesmokies.com
Skyland Ranch: 8 things to do at the new attraction near Pigeon Forge
As someone who grew up in the Smokies, I’ve explored just about every attraction in town and eaten at roughly 90% of the local restaurants. Needless to say, I consider myself a bit of a Smokies expert. Even a critic, if you will. At times I fancy myself as...
1450wlaf.com
Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
WBIR
KFD: One dead in camper fire in Knoxville
The fire department responded to the home on Greenway Drive just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. They found a camper that had an extension to the home which was on fire.
'Santa Hustle' road race could lead to traffic delays in Sevierville morning Dec. 11
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Santa Hustle road race is scheduled to take place at 8:00 a.m. in downtown Sevierville. The race will start from Wilderness Resort on Old Knoxville Highway and will include parts of Highway 66 and the Parkway, bringing out runners for 5K and 10K races. The...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0