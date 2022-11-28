ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar

If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A cat birthday party, holiday markets and 'The Carol!'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Blount Mansion is hosting its Open House & Holiday Market on Friday night. You can tour the beautiful grounds and interior of the Blount Mansion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You'll also be able to enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations arranged by the Knoxville Garden Club. This event is free and open to the public.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain

ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Miniature Thorne Rooms back on display at Knoxville Museum of Art for holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pulling out the Thorne Rooms to display throughout the holiday season. The Thorne Rooms were originally developed in the 1930s by Chicago artist Narcissa Niblack Thorne. She was inspired by her love of dollhouses as a young girl. After traveling throughout Europe where she collected miniature furniture and accessories, she created over two dozen mini rooms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy