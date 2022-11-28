KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Blount Mansion is hosting its Open House & Holiday Market on Friday night. You can tour the beautiful grounds and interior of the Blount Mansion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You'll also be able to enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations arranged by the Knoxville Garden Club. This event is free and open to the public.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO