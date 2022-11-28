Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Ringer
Best Bets for Week 13! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.
Sharp and House begin by recapping the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Bills (1:42) before looking at the Bet the House (8:14). They then handicap the slate of Sunday games, including Bengals-Chiefs and Commanders-Giants (13:51). Finally, they select the Betting Buddy of the Week (57:07). Hosts: Warren...
The Ringer
NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff?
Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview and give their picks for five of this weekend’s most intriguing matchups: Jaguars-Lions, Dolphins-49ers, Chiefs-Bengals, Titans-Eagles, and Jets-Vikings (0:26). Then, they predict who will be the four teams in the CFB Playoff after this weekend, and share their Spotify Wrapped results (46:19).
Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson may have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL regular-season game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it’s not clear how he’ll play after the long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with the team that drafted him crumbled, before he demanded the Texans trade him and before two dozen women accused him of lewd behavior during massages. He has denied the accusations, and settled lawsuits.
Yankees could be in trouble on Aaron Judge front if Giants follow Texas’ lead
You know who had a bad Friday night? The Yankees. The Mets lost Jacob deGrom, but his signing in dollars spent and the team that landed him offered the blueprint by which Aaron Judge could leave the Yankees. Namely, a desperate organization with lots to spend making an offer that can’t be refused and won’t be matched, even by a New York team. DeGrom will turn 35 in June. He has played sparingly the past two seasons due to worrisome arm issues. He is hardly known for his leadership skills. Yet he reached agreement with the Rangers on a five-year contract for $185...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Hugh Freeze sends a message to recruits on College Gameday
Hugh Freeze had a message for recruits on ESPN's College Gameday.
The Ringer
Week 13 Preview: Chiefs-Bengals, Niners-Dolphins, and Titans-Eagles
Danny, Ben, and Steven preview two games to start the show this week. They start with a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bengals-Chiefs. They discuss how both teams have changed since that game and what will make this game different. Then they preview Dolphins-Niners and talk about the offensive philosophies for both teams, as well as how their defenses match up with their opposing offenses. They later predict the Monday morning headlines for a few other games, including Titans-Eagles (36:10).
The Ringer
Week 13 Predictions! Cowboys the Team to Beat? Legit Jets Buzz? All-In on Trevor Lawrence?
Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to predict the biggest story lines that will come out of this weekend’s games, including why the Cowboys will emerge as the class of the NFC (18:00). Plus, they share why Sunday will be a prove-it game for Mike White (2:00), explain what a win would do for the Commanders (12:00), and talk Dolphins-49ers (31:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (39:00).
The Ringer
Week 13 NFL Picks Against the Spread
We’re back, baby! After a rough stretch, I just needed a little holiday spirit to get on track (I hope). Week 13 offers a fantastic slate of NFL games, starting with Bills-Patriots on Thursday night and continuing on Sunday with tremendous matchups like Chiefs-Bengals, Eagles-Titans, and Dolphins-49ers. Lines are...
The Ringer
Dolphins-49ers Is a Battle for the Most Important Part of a Football Field
This is an article about the most important square yardage on an NFL field: the intermediate middle. Now, I hear the cries of the football traditionalists: The game is won and lost in the trenches. I understand! I agree! The trenches occupy some important square yardage. But if you’ll allow the nerds to submit a different candidate for the prized area of the field, we’ll take the intermediate middle. Why? Because targets to that area of the field—10 to 19 yards of depth, between the numbers—have been more valuable than targets to any other area of the field in the past six years.
The Ringer
The Bulls Are Not Tough Enough
The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing a lack of effort, once again, from the Bulls (03:10). He goes in on the team for allowing Devin Booker to drop 51 points without breaking a sweat, and for being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Herb Howard from The Bigs joins the show to preview this weekend’s Bears-Packers game, predict who he thinks will start at QB, discuss Luke Getsy’s offense, Chase Claypool, and give an update on Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon (26:14). In Outside the Chi, Jason and Tony discuss LeBron James’s questionable timing in calling out the media for not questioning him about Jerry Jones (38:49).
