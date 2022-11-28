Tim Hamilton, age 64, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born August 4, 1958, in Roane County. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being in the woods. In his earlier years, he was a great athlete; playing tennis, baseball, and basketball. He also coached his son in various sports, as well as many other children, especially with tennis. He loved his family and never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone he met. Tim enjoyed watching UT football and basketball.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO