Springfield, MO

KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week. It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Jakob Hiatt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 16 years old, Jakob Hiatt knows how to light up a room. His parents say he’s already been a jokester, making people laugh... a performer of sorts— on and off the field– as a member of the Nixa marching band. He was...
NIXA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Sarcoxie man dies in crash, girlfriend in ICU

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man from Sarcoxie this week. Now his family is raising funds for his funeral. “Emmanuel Lovell and his girlfriend, Eden Sims, were tragically in an accident on November 29, 2022 around 3:45pm just outside of their hometown. Sadly, our family has suffered a great loss as Emmanuel passed. Eden has been moved to ICU.”
SARCOXIE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes

A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar community working to locate missing teen

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
BOLIVAR, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

