KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
KYTV
UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
KYTV
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week. It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Jakob Hiatt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 16 years old, Jakob Hiatt knows how to light up a room. His parents say he’s already been a jokester, making people laugh... a performer of sorts— on and off the field– as a member of the Nixa marching band. He was...
koamnewsnow.com
Sarcoxie man dies in crash, girlfriend in ICU
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man from Sarcoxie this week. Now his family is raising funds for his funeral. “Emmanuel Lovell and his girlfriend, Eden Sims, were tragically in an accident on November 29, 2022 around 3:45pm just outside of their hometown. Sadly, our family has suffered a great loss as Emmanuel passed. Eden has been moved to ICU.”
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Get pets ready for the holidays with Zoomin Groomin
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Does your pooch need a bath before the big holiday family gathering? Alyssa Kelly sits down with the folks of Zoomin Groomin and their pup, Lyla, to show you just how easy their services are!
KYTV
Pitts Chapel to celebrate 175th anniversary
Casey's General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes
A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
Bolivar community working to locate missing teen
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
KYTV
Springfield’s oldest active Black church celebrating sanctuary renovation and 175th anniversary this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church is celebrating its past while looking forward to the future this weekend. The oldest active Black church in Springfield, located just off Chestnut Expressway near downtown, is 175 years old. The celebration takes place this weekend (Dec. 3-4) starting with...
KYTV
CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS: See displays from around the Ozarks & share yours!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Let’s see your Christmas light displays. And if you have a display with music for all to enjoy, share your address with your hometown too!
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
KYTV
SPONSORED: Enjoy the outdoors this winter with the Dickerson Park Zoo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Despite colder temperatures, the Dickerson Park Zoo is open all year round. It’s a great time to see some of your favorite animals without facing the crowds of people.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
KYTV
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert. Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.
KYTV
Thieves steal toys from Dollar General in Republic, Mo., meant for families in need
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man stole toys and books from a Dollar General store in Republic donated to go to local kids. The crime happened Wednesday morning. Lutheran Family & Children Services, a not-for-profit set to help children, was set to give the gifts to around 300 kids.
KYTV
Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
KYTV
SPONSORED: Make your donation to the Salvation Army go even further with the Pinegar Advantage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Thanks to Pinegar Chevrolet, you can turn your 20 dollar donation into 100 dollars. Plus, any donation at the Village Inn on south Glenstone will earn you a free breakfast!
KYTV
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
