Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Foundation set for future Trojans
While it will take time for the sting of defeat to surpass, the Charles Henderson Trojans football team laid a foundation for continued success on the gridiron this season. The Trojans came up short in the Class 5A State Championship on Dec. 1 but after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and not having a winning season since 2017, Charles Henderson went 12-2 and had a state title within sight.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson falls to Ramsay in Class 5A State Championship
The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) saw their Cinderella Season come to an end as Class 5A Runner-Up on Thursday night, falling to the Ramsay Rams (13-2) by a score of 41-20 in the State Championship Game in Auburn. The stingy Charles Henderson defense struggled to stop Ramsay running back Ashton...
Troy Messenger
Troy falls in NIVC Tournament
The Troy Trojans (18-13) saw their 2022 season come to an end on Thursday night in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the UT-Martin Skyhawks in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament. It was Troy’s third consecutive appearance in the NIVC and second straight...
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Troy Messenger
Sumrall, Trojans continue to make history
The Troy Trojans (10-2, 7-1) are in the midst of a historic season in 2022 and that continues this Saturday with the Sun Belt Championship in Troy. Already, Troy has won nine consecutive games this season, which is an FBS school record. The only other times Troy has ever won more consecutive games in a season was 11 straight wins in 1995 – as a part of the FCS – and the 1987 Division II National Championship team that won 12 straight.
Troy Messenger
Trojans dominate Sun Belt postseason honors
The Sun Belt Conference announced its annual All-Sun Belt and yearly awards on Thursday with head coach Jon Sumrall taking Sun Belt Coach of the Year and senior linebacker Carlton Martial capturing Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Martial broke the NCAA’s FBS career tackle record – along with...
thebamabuzz.com
6 HBCU marching bands will perform in the Battle of the Bands at Alabama State, Feb. 18
Fans have voted and chosen the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands This special event showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) from all over the country. Who is marching into the competition on February 18? Read on to find out.
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
Troy Messenger
Learning about the past fosters appreciation for today
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama was a flurry of activity Friday as young visitors came to learn more about how Alabama pioneer children lived and celebrated Christmas. Barbara Tatom, museum director, said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is busy time at Christmastime. Parents and grandparents are looking for fun and educational ways to spend time with their children.
Troy Messenger
TROY presents ‘The Hope of the Holidays’
Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts presents its annual Sounds of the Season holiday celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theater. This year’s show, titled “The Hope of the Holidays,” invites guests to pause and consider the hopes and joys of the...
birminghamtimes.com
Helena Duncan Named First Black CEO of the Business Council of Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) announced this week that Helena Duncan has been selected as the organization’s next President and CEO. Duncan became the first African American president of BCA, effective December 1. She came to BCA in 2020 with over 30 years of...
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
Troy Messenger
Pike County features trio of Christmas Parades
This weekend begins a trio of Christmas Parades to be enjoyed throughout Pike County — Goshen, Troy and Brundidge. Everyone is invited to enjoy all parades as the county ushers in the 2022 Christmas season. The Goshen Christmas Parade will get the 2022 Christmas season off to highly anticipated...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
newsnationnow.com
2 dead, others injured following tornadoes in the southeast
(NewsNation) — Two people from Montgomery, Alabama, are dead and multiple people injured following a wave of deadly tornadoes that rocked the country’s Southeast Tuesday evening. It’s the same strong twisters moving eastward from Texas that the National Weather Service (NWS) had warned about. “We’re praying for...
Johnny Ford, 1st Black mayor of Tuskegee, shares millennial economic message
Johnny Ford wants to move Tuskegee, Alabama, forward economically. The 80-year-old former longtime mayor of the city and now councilman attended the National Alliance of Black Business retreat at Clark Atlanta University on Nov. 18. At the retreat, Ford spoke with rolling out about his plans to continue to advance...
Troy Messenger
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
Search for Alabama woman begins after missing her last 2 court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
Comments / 0