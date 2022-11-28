Read full article on original website
Donna Lyons
4d ago
I can't believe my daughter dated this kid when they were younger! Thank God she left and got away from this family!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
NECN
Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
Journal Inquirer
Hartford man’s call to friend amid gunfire leads to arrest in his killing, warrant shows
HARTFORD — An hour before he was killed, Jose Arriaga called a friend and said someone was shooting at him, according to an arrest warrant. Arriaga, 28, also said who had been shooting at him — and he has the nickname “Juicy,” the warrant said. His...
Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits
Harrington is accused of using real identifying information of people without their prior knowledge to submit fraudulent applications for unemployment assistance. The post Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Bristol Press
Farmington man to be rearrested for missing court after allegedly wrestling with Plainville police, making homophobic comment
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man accused of wrestling with police and using a homophobic slur during his arrest in January is wanted for missing court and failing to answer to the charges. Andrew Stierer, 26, was scheduled to face a judge on Monday to answer to charges of assault...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
milfordmirror.com
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving Through Meriden Construction Zone
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of driving through a highway construction zone while under the influence Thursday. Authorities said an officer in the area of Interstate 691 West witnessed a person driving erratically at about 8:15 p.m. The officer was in the area to oversee...
Woman arrested in connection to targeted armed robbery in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery in Farmington in September, police said. The woman, 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford, was held on a $750,000 court-set bond and is due in Hartford court on Wednesday. She was charged with the following: home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy […]
Windsor Locks man testifies he can’t remember firing gun
Former Windsor Locks resident Antwon Barnes, who is accused of shooting another man 41 times at an apartment complex in town in 2019, took the witness stand Wednesday and testified that he still can’t remember what happened. Barnes, 41, told the jury in Hartford Superior Court that he only...
trumbulltimes.com
Judge: Hartford woman set men up to be robbed and beaten in Farmington home invasion
FARMINGTON — A Hartford woman has been accused of setting up two men to be robbed during a September home invasion. Maryelizabeth Bradford, 25, remained in custody on $750,000 bond Wednesday after her arraignment where the judge said she is accused of setting the men up to steal from them.
trumbulltimes.com
U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard
LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head
An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head. Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the trial of Antwon Barnes.
FBI: Naugatuck murder suspect may be "erratic and unpredictable"
Saying that Christopher Francisquini may exhibit “increasingly erratic and unpredictable” behavior, the FBI and Naugatuck police have widened their call for tips as they search for the local man accused of killing his 11 month old daughter Nov. 18.
Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
Comments / 9