Donna Lyons
4d ago

I can't believe my daughter dated this kid when they were younger! Thank God she left and got away from this family!

NECN

Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat

BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Woman arrested in connection to targeted armed robbery in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery in Farmington in September, police said. The woman, 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford, was held on a $750,000 court-set bond and is due in Hartford court on Wednesday. She was charged with the following: home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy […]
FARMINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard

LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT

