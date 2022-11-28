ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Student arrested after weapon found on NKY school campus

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Holmes High School student has been arrested after a weapon was found on campus Monday. The school district says the student will face criminal and school disciplinary charges. “We take these matters seriously,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “The safety of our students and staff is...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods

CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Mother held on charges relating to death of 3-year-old son in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son in Avondale, police said. According to police, around 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for a report of an unresponsive toddler. The child was immediately transported to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
FLORENCE, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint

These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY

