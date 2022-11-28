Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
WLWT 5
Teen facing felony charges after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school, officials say
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton High School 16-year-old student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a gun to school, officials said. The Hamilton City School District said a staff member was notified that a student brought a gun to school and a School Resource Officer immediately started investigating.
Fox 19
Student arrested after weapon found on NKY school campus
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Holmes High School student has been arrested after a weapon was found on campus Monday. The school district says the student will face criminal and school disciplinary charges. “We take these matters seriously,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “The safety of our students and staff is...
WLWT 5
Police give all-clear after report of weapon on campus at Riverview East Academy
CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after a report of a potential armed suspect prompted a lockdown at Riverview East Academy Thursday. Cincinnati Police Interim Chief Teresa Theetge said the call came in around 12 p.m. for a potential armed suspect inside the school. The school was placed...
WLWT 5
Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton.
WLWT 5
Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods
CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
WKRC
Local high school put on lockdown after weapon was found, student arrested
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A student at a local high school has been arrested after authorities found a weapon on campus. A parent of a student at Holmes High School says that they received a call about a weapon found in the school. The school was put on lockdown for...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening.
WLWT 5
Mother held on charges relating to death of 3-year-old son in Avondale
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son in Avondale, police said. According to police, around 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for a report of an unresponsive toddler. The child was immediately transported to...
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
Fox 19
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors: Man who said he shook a baby in 1985 now faces possible prison time
BATAVIA, Ohio — Wearing shackles, Bethel business owner Scott Wilson was arraigned Friday morning in a Clermont County courtroom. "This stems back from Jan. 5, 1985," Assistant Clermont County Prosecutor Zach Zipperer said. On that day almost 40 years ago, the now-57-year-old Wilson was in a house with 6-week-old...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Winston Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Winston Avenue in Covington.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose at Tennessee residential treatment center
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old girls are dead after they overdosed on an over-the-counter medication while in the care of a Tennessee residential treatment center for children and adolescents, authorities said. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Oak...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
