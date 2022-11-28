Streeter on if Clemson plans to utilize Klubnik vs. UNC

On Sunday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said DJ Uiagalelei will remain the Tigers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina.

On Monday, we asked Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter if the Tigers have any plan to utilize true freshman backup quarterback Cade Klubnik and get him some reps against the Tar Heels.

“We’re still talking about that potentially,” Streeter said. “DJ is definitely our dude though, there’s no question about it.

“So, we’re still in discussion about that and how we can utilize Cade. But like I said, right now DJ’s no doubt the starter.”

In Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday, Uiagalelei completed 8 of his 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception, while rushing for 51 yards and another score on 12 carries.

In 12 games this season, Uiagalelei has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,511 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions, adding 545 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Klubnik, who didn’t see any action against the Gamecocks, has completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards across the eight games he’s played in this season, throwing one touchdown pass with one interception. The former five-star prospect from Austin, Texas, has also rushed for 58 yards on 15 attempts.

