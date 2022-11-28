ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Idaho St. coach Charlie Ragle to join Arizona St. staff

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Afq7_0jQ0ONYm00

Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle informed players he was stepping down to become tight ends coach at Arizona State.

Ragle spent one season as Bengals head coach. He is a former Chaparral (Arizona) High School head coach who first coached — and then hired — current Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham in 2011. Dillingham was named head coach at ASU on Sunday.

Ragle’s departure was confirmed by Idaho State on Monday in a press release.

He was 63-7 as a high school coach and went 1-10 in his only season at Idaho State.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

89K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy