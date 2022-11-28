ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

How does climate change impact volcanic eruptions?

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI1JO_0jQ0OCqn00

Hawaii ’s Mauna Loa , the largest active volcano on the planet, has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades .

The eruption on the state’s Big Island began at around 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano , according to the National Weather Service.

Lava flows are contained to the summit area, around 2.5miles above sea level, with no threat to communities downslope but the situation is being closely monitored as it can change rapidly.

The eruption has triggered dozens of earthquakes with one registering at 4.2 on the richter scale.

While the eruption of Mauna Loa is a rare occurrence, the climate crisis could lead to more volcanic activity, some scientists say.

The greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet are melting glaciers and in turn destabilizing mountains, creating conditions for volcanic eruptions that were previously restrained.

“Imagine the ice like some sort of protective layer – when the ice melts away, the mountain is free to collapse,” Gioachino Roberti, a PhD student researching volcanic activity at the University of Clermont Auvergne, previously told The Independent. “If your mountain is a volcano you have another problem. Volcanoes are a pressurised system and if you remove pressure by ice melting and landslide, you have a problem.”

The 2018 study looked at Mount Meager, a glaciated volcano north of Vancouver, Canada. Its last eruption was more than 2,000 years ago, but Roberti focused on Mount Meager after a massive landslide occurred on the southern slope of the volcano in 2010.

This was followed in 2016 by the formation of ice caves in the glacier as hot volcanic gases seeped out of the volcano.

The study used numerical modelling of the volcano to examine the link between melting ice and changes to the magma “plumbing system” inside. They found that landslides had the potential to destabilise the magma chamber and trigger an eruption – a phenomenon that can be linked directly to a warmer climate.

Other scientists noted the complexity of the systems and the difficulty in making direct links between the climate crisis and eruptions.

“Eruptions are triggered by a complex array of factors,” Professor David Rothery, a geoscientist at The Open University who was not involved in the research, said. “I suspect that many eruptions caused by glacial melting might happen eventually anyway, given enough time – but this research shows that warming could increase the chances of those eruptions happening sooner rather than later.”

An international team of scientists is currently undertaking groundbreaking research into whether the climate crisis influences volcanic eruptions and the frequency of earthquakes.

Off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, the team has collected a 500-metre long core from beneath the seafloor, a record of all the sediment and material deposited over the last 800,000 years.

By analyzing each layer, the scientists will build up a picture of how earthquakes and volanic eruptions have occurred over milennia. Once completed in early 2024, scientists are expected to be able to say more definitively whether or not there is a causal link between climate and the frequency of volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
HAWAII STATE
ScienceAlert

Rapidly Melting Glaciers Are Releasing a Staggering Payload of Unknown Bacteria

Fast-melting glaciers are releasing staggering amounts of bacteria into rivers and streams, which could transform icy ecosystems, scientists warn. In a study of glacial runoff from 10 sites across the Northern Hemisphere, researchers have estimated that continued global warming over the next 80 years could release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria into environments downstream of receding glaciers. "We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University in the UK told the BBC. Glaciers...
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy