ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

‘Toy Story 3’ scene goes viral after audio illusion divides audiences

A scene from Disney’s “Toy Story 3” has gone viral after an audio illusion has split viewers who claim to have heard two very different recordings. The video — which was posted Saturday and has since gained nearly 30 million views — shows a clip from the 2010 film where Barbie rips a tied-up Ken’s outfits with the latter screaming one of two things. According to user Kitty Feeley, you can either hear “Oh, Barbie” or “Oh, f–k.” “Do you hear ‘oh Barbie’ or ‘oh f–k’,” reads the in-video text. “I literally hear both,” jokes Feeley. Several people have dropped their own personal views. Previous 1 of 3 Next “I HEARD OH BARBIE THE FIRST TIME AND NOW I CANT HEAR IT ANYMORE,” screamed one user “There’s no way he says ‘oh Barbie’,” said another commenter. “It’s one of those “you hear whatever you’re thinking” like brainstorm and green needle,” said another person. One user actually compared it to the 2018 “Yanny or Laurel” debate or the even more viral “is the dress blue/black or yellow/gold” debate. “The new Laurel or Yanny,” joked a user. ‘I’m SO CONFUSED HOW CAN I HEAR BOTH,” a fourth person chimed in.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1054M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy