A scene from Disney’s “Toy Story 3” has gone viral after an audio illusion has split viewers who claim to have heard two very different recordings. The video — which was posted Saturday and has since gained nearly 30 million views — shows a clip from the 2010 film where Barbie rips a tied-up Ken’s outfits with the latter screaming one of two things. According to user Kitty Feeley, you can either hear “Oh, Barbie” or “Oh, f–k.” “Do you hear ‘oh Barbie’ or ‘oh f–k’,” reads the in-video text. “I literally hear both,” jokes Feeley. Several people have dropped their own personal views. Previous 1 of 3 Next “I HEARD OH BARBIE THE FIRST TIME AND NOW I CANT HEAR IT ANYMORE,” screamed one user “There’s no way he says ‘oh Barbie’,” said another commenter. “It’s one of those “you hear whatever you’re thinking” like brainstorm and green needle,” said another person. One user actually compared it to the 2018 “Yanny or Laurel” debate or the even more viral “is the dress blue/black or yellow/gold” debate. “The new Laurel or Yanny,” joked a user. ‘I’m SO CONFUSED HOW CAN I HEAR BOTH,” a fourth person chimed in.

6 DAYS AGO